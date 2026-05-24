5 Restaurant Chains Diners Say Have the Most “Underrated Food”

Customers say these spots serve surprisingly high quality meals.

Keeping an open mind when it comes to restaurants can really pay off, as even spots that aren’t considered trendy often have exceptional food. From chain steakhouses to fast-food sandwiches, these spots have food so good diners are surprised at the quality, especially on unexpected items (for example, burgers at a chicken wing chain). If you’re looking to expand your culinary horizons, or give an old favorite another chance, here are five restaurant chains where customers say the food is underrated.

Arby’s

Arby’s has been the punchline of bad food jokes for years, but the chain actually has great food, diners say. “People who hate Arby’s today have never tried their crinkle cut fries (mainly because others talk like they only have curly fries),” one diner said. “Their crinkle cut fries are, arguably, the best fast food fries in the game today. And their burgers are surprisingly good.”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s breakfast items are easily some of the best you can get for fast food. “Everyone sleeps on the breakfast crunchwrap and it’s sooooo good! I’d take a sausage crunchwrap over a mcgriddle or mcmuffin any day,” one Redditor shared.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen‘s fried chicken is severely underrated, fans say. “A classic for nearly 30 years, this basket almost needs no introduction. Enjoy four or six hot, steamy, 100% all white meat tenderloin chicken strips with crispy fries, Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce,” the restaurant says. “Their Chicken Strips are delicious,” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

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Texas Roadhouse diners know the chain has steaks and sides that rival the fanciest steakhouse. “Texas Roadhouse is by far the best steakhouse without spending a lot of money. Consistently rated one of the top for the dollar in the US,” one diner shared.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its chicken options, but the chain also has outstanding burger options, like the All-American Cheeseburger. “My brother told me he had one the other night and it pleasantly surprised him, though I’ve personally never thought to get a burger from there, and rarely ever get B Dubs anyway because I have another wing place I prefer,” one fan said.