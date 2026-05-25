7 Fast-Food Fish Sandwiches Ranked Worst to Best

Find out which drive-thru fish sandwiches have the lowest calorie counts.

Fast-food is rarely one of the healthier choices for a meal, but there is a huge disparity across brands (and even across individual menus) when it comes to how calorific some items can be. Certain sandwiches are so high in calories it will take a huge chunk out of your daily limit without the saving grace of protein or other healthy macros. Fish sandwiches are no different, with a wide range between the lowest and the highest: Here are seven fast food sandwiches ranked from worst to best in terms of calorie count.

Captain D’s Giant Fish Sandwich

Captain D’s Giant Fish Sandwich has 940 calories and 30g of protein, high in calories but with a decent amount of protein (in fact, the highest amount of protein). The calorie count makes sense when you consider how large the sandwich is: This option has two Batter Dipped Fish fillets on a bun with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce.

Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich

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Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich contains 681 calories and 26g protein, a seasonal favorite that fans love. This sandwich comes in regular and spicy, but the spicy version is higher in calories than the regular. The protein is pretty good, all things considered.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich has 600 calories and 23g of protein. This fan-favorite sandwich is widely considered one of the best (if not the best) fish sandwiches in fast-food. The calories are high but the quality of the fish is excellent.

Burger King Big Fish

Burger King Big Fish sandwich contains 570 calories and 19g of protein, and many prefer it to the competition because the fish patty is large. The calorie count is firmly in the middle of the rankings, and the protein is average, too. Fans compare it to the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish and say the BK version tastes more like “real” fish.

Checkers and Rally’s Crispy Fish Sandwich

Checkers and Rally’s Crispy Fish Sandwich contains 480 calories and 14g of protein, on the lower side calorie-wise but packed with flavor. This sandwich is available year-round and is a firm favorite with fast-food fans. The Deep Sea Double is 570 calories, and another popular menu item.

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich has 446 calories and 15g of protein, on the lower side of the rankings and enduringly popular. The sandwich packs a lot of flavor for the calorie count, but the protein is nothing to write home about. The combo option is perfect for those who want a little extra.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

And the winner is… McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, which contains just 380 calories and 16g of protein. This iconic sandwich has the lowest calorie count of the group, which accounts for customer complaints about satiety. Even two of these have fewer calories than one Captain D’s Giant Fish Sandwich.