7 Fried Fish Sandwiches Customers Say Taste Freshest

These restaurant chains serve fresh, high-quality fish.

There are few things worse than a fish sandwich that has been sitting under a heat lamp for ages, slowly drying out and resulting in a sad, tartar-soaked mess. Unlike beef and chicken, bad fish isn’t easily disguised with heavy seasonings and overcooking—diners can always tell when fish is “off”, whether it’s grilled, sauteed, or breaded and deep-fried for a fish sandwich. Thankfully there are plenty of restaurants, including fast-food spots, that proudly serve up fresh, quality fish where diners can really taste the difference: Here are seven to try.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich actually tastes like fish, diners say. “Culver’s North Atlantic cod sandwich is as good as it gets, better than any other fish sandwich you’ll find in the fast-food market,” one fan shared. Hand-battered, golden fried, tender and flaky with chopped lettuce, grated cheese and tartar sauce on a soft bread roll.”

Burger King Big Fish

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Burger King‘s Big Fish has a vocal fanbase who swear the sandwich is highly underrated. “I get the fish almost once a week. It’s definitely my favorite item on the menu. It’s made to order so it comes out fresh,” one diner shared.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is made with wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, 100% sourced from sustainable fisheries. “It’s good quality fish and is sufficiently decent for a light lunch, combined with some fries,” one fan said. “My only concern now is that it’s getting pretty pricey. But objectively speaking is this one of the best fast food items ever made?”

Bojangles Bojangler Fish Sandwich

Bojangles‘ Bojangler Fish Sandwich is made with a panko-breaded Alaskan Pollock filet, and diners can’t get enough of this seasonal item. “The Bojangler hands down is the best,” one fan said. “I haven’t seen it in a hot minute, but it was the most crispy, well seasoned, fish handheld I’ve eaten from a chain.”

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich

Diners are obsessed with Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, saying it’s the best-tasting fish in fast food. “I’m not a big FF person, and Arby’s never made my list at all, BUT when this came out I decided to try, the counter guy was ‘with the poppers, bro’ and holy heck. Hands down the best fish sando out there by a mile, a big fillet of actual fish, not a square fish matrix like from the Clown,” one fan raved.

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is another seasonal sandwich diners love. “Our Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet offers a similar flavor experience to cod with a white flaky meat and comes from the world’s largest certified sustainable fishery,” the company says. “Oh, yes! I always look forward to the season of Lent because of all the great deals on fish sandwiches around town. But Wendy’s is my favorite,” one diner shared.

Popeyes Cajun Flounder Sandwich

Popeyes Cajun Flounder Sandwich is eagerly awaited by fans all year, with many begging the chain to keep it on the menu permanently. “It’s amazing. I literally wait all year for their fish sandwiches. Always get the do it one with extra spicy mayo. 10/10,” one fan said.