5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Prime Rib Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs share the restaurant chains serving the best prime rib dinners.

Prime rib is a beloved classic that’s often reserved for holidays or special occasions. It’s a dish that graces steakhouse menus and buffet carving stations alike, prized for its tender texture, rich marbling, and slow-roasted flavor. But not every restaurant chain gets it right. According to chefs, the best prime rib dinners balance perfectly cooked beef with flavorful seasoning and classic sides that complement the richness of the cut. From upscale steakhouses to surprisingly reliable casual chains, these five restaurant chains stand out for serving memorable prime rib dinners that keep customers coming back, according to Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com.

Lawry’s

For prime rib, there’s no place more iconic than Lawry’s. When you think of the decadent dish, Lawry’s likely comes to mind. It’s an institution that has been serving exceptional prime rib for decades and is a favorite of Chef Melanie. “The beef is slow-roasted in rock salt and carved tableside from a silver cart — not theater, but the correct way to maintain temperature and control the slice,” he explains. “The spinning salad bowl, the creamed corn, the Yorkshire pudding alongside — everything on the table exists to make the prime rib the centerpiece it deserves to be.” She adds, “For a special occasion, there is no better prime rib dinner in the chain world.”

Texas Roadhouse

Prime rib is not a cheap cut, but Texas Roadhouse offers a great deal on it. A 12-ounce is $25.99, a 14 oz is $27.99, and a 16-ounce is just $30.99. “Texas Roadhouse is the everyday prime rib pick that overdelivers at every price point,” says Chef Melanie. “Hand-cut, slow-roasted, served with au jus and horseradish. The portions are generous, and the quality is consistent across hundreds of locations.” She adds, “For a casual chain that takes prime rib seriously, this is the one I’d send anyone to on a Tuesday night.”

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus is another casual chain that doesn’t overcharge for prime rib. While it’s a bit more than Texas Roadhouse, it’s much cheaper than you’ll find at higher-end steakhouses. A 12 oz is $32.99, while a 16 oz is $38.99. “Black Angus has been slow-roasting prime rib for decades, and the formula hasn’t needed changing,” Chef Melanie explains. “The crust is seasoned properly, and the interior stays pink and juicy all the way through. The seasonal availability makes it feel like an event, and the sides alongside — baked potato, creamed spinach — complete the steakhouse experience correctly.”

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

Alexander’s prime rib is consistently tender, juicy, and slow-roasted with a rich beef flavor. Fans also appreciate the upscale-but-relaxed atmosphere and steakhouse-quality meal without the ultra-high steakhouse prices that hover around $45 for a prime rib dinner. According to Chef Melanie, “The prime rib is slow-roasted in-house and carved to order, the au jus is made from the drippings, and the atmosphere is polished without being stiff.” She says, “For a prime rib dinner that feels like a real occasion without the Lawry’s price tag, this is the reservation to make.”

801 Chophouse

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801 Chophouse is known for high-quality USDA Prime beef, rich marbling, and a slow-roasted preparation that keeps the meat tender and flavorful. It’s pricey, but worth it if you want a luxurious atmosphere and unforgettable meal, says Chef Melanie. “801 Chophouse is the special occasion pick for anyone who wants prime rib treated with the seriousness it deserves,” she shares.” Dry-aged beef, proper preparation, impeccable service. The prime rib here is the kind of meal you remember — the cut, the temperature, the table. Worth every dollar for a celebration.”