5 Popular Spots Serving Award-Winning Fried Chicken

Find out which popular spots serve the best, award-winning fried chicken.

Fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food. It’s crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and when it’s done right, it just satisfies that craving like no other. There are quite a few chai. restaurants on the market known for their fried chicken like KFC, but others came to the forefront, showing up on national rankings and securing awards for their fried chicken. Here are five popular spots that have been recognized for their excellent fried chicken.

Jollibee

Jollibee has some truly funky things on the menu, including their spaghetti topped with a signature sweet sauce, hot dog meat, ground beef, and cheese. Although they may have unusual items on the menu, one staple is their fried chicken that has gained national attention. Eater dubbed Jollibee the “best chain fried chicken in America.”

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is known for having some truly delicious fried chicken, being nationally recognized on topless of the best throughout the country. “Pollo Campero voted Top 10 in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken,” their website says. “We’re excited to share that Pollo Campero has been voted No. 2 in USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken.”

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken has been put on the map thanks to their juicy fried chicken with crispy skin. Coming in at number 4 on USA Today’s list with all the competition that’s out there is quite impressive. “The chicken is handcrafted in small batches all day long, and comforting sides include mac and cheese, fried okra, mashed potatoes, and their Honey-Butter Biscuits,” the article states.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is confident when it comes to the fried chicken they serve their loyal customers. Their slogan is “you either know how good it is or you haven’t tried it.” Their hand breaded chicken is a fan favorite, as they’re used to comments like this from diners; “I tried the chicken and biscuits for the first time a while ago, omgosh. They were so good. The honey biscuits are the best I ever had.” Ranking among the top 10 on USA Today, their fried chicken is easily some of the best in the country.

BB.Q Chicken

BB.Q Chicken was originally founded in Korea back in the mid-90s, and came to the US in 2014. They’re known for blending a mix of traditional and modern flavors, while maintaining the Korean standard when it comes to the quality and ingredients. “A Korean fried chicken brand has been recognized as the best fried chicken in the U.S,” the Korea Daily reports. “One of Korea’s ‘big three’ fried chicken franchise bb.q’s operator Genesis BBQ Group announced on February 26 that the brand has been named the ‘Best Fast Food Fried Chicken’ by Taste of Home magazine.”