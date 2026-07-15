3 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Oysters, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend restaurant chains serving standout fried oysters.

Whether served as an appetizer or the main event, great fried oysters should have a crisp coating, fresh flavor, and juicy interior. Fortunately, you don’t have to visit a local seafood shack to find them. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to recommend the restaurant chains that do fried oysters best.

What Makes a Good Fried Oyster

“Great fried oysters should be lightly breaded and perfectly crisp on the outside while remaining tender and briny on the inside,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The coating should enhance the oyster’s natural flavor rather than overpower it, and a good dipping sauce can take the dish to another level. When done right, fried oysters offer the perfect combination of crunch, freshness, and coastal flavor.”

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar

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Located in Georgia, Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar celebrates the flavors and traditions of Gullah-Geechee cuisine with a menu centered on Southern coastal favorites. “I love Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar’s fried oysters for their crisp, well-seasoned coating and fresh, briny flavor,” says Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine. “It’s the balance between texture and taste that keeps me coming back—the oysters remain tender and juicy inside while developing a golden, crunchy exterior.” Chef Morgan Jr. adds, “The dish reflects the restaurant’s Gullah-Geechee roots, delivering Southern coastal flavor with authenticity and attention to detail.”

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House has been serving Gulf seafood for decades and is especially well known for its oysters. “Acme Oyster House has built its reputation on seafood, and its Fried Oyster Remoulade is a standout menu item,” says Chef Dennis. “The oysters are fried until golden and served with a flavorful remoulade sauce that complements their natural brininess without masking it.”

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Hank’s Oyster Bar has earned a loyal following for its fresh seafood and approachable oyster dishes, and Chef Dennis is a fan. “Hank’s Oyster Bar serves beautifully fried oysters with a crisp exterior and tender interior that showcases the freshness of the seafood,” he explains. “The simple preparation allows the oysters to shine, making this dish a favorite among seafood lovers.”