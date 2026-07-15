6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Wedge Salads, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the restaurant chains serving standout wedge salads.

The wedge salad has earned a permanent place on steakhouse menus, but not every version lives up to the classic. The best ones balance crisp lettuce with rich dressing and flavorful toppings without overwhelming the salad itself. “A great wedge salad proves that sometimes the simplest dishes are the most satisfying,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Crisp iceberg lettuce, smoky bacon, juicy tomatoes, and a rich blue cheese dressing create the perfect balance of textures and flavors.” He adds, “The best versions use fresh ingredients and generous toppings, turning a classic steakhouse side into a memorable dish in its own right.” To find the chains with the most impressive wedge salads, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to spots. Here are the top six.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

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Ruth’s Chris Steak House is known for its classic steakhouse menu, and its wedge salad is a fitting match for the restaurant’s signature steaks. “A great wedge salad should offer contrast in every bite, and Ruth’s Chris executes that beautifully,” says Chef Paige Beazer, Personal Chef & Founder, Yum, by Paige. “The iceberg lettuce is crisp and refreshing, while the creamy blue cheese dressing, smoky bacon, and fresh toppings create layers of flavor and texture.” She adds, “It’s a classic steakhouse starter that feels indulgent without being overly complicated, and it’s one of the best examples of the dish you’ll find at a restaurant chain.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse may be best known for its steaks and Bloomin’ Onion, but its wedge salad has also earned praise from culinary experts. “A great wedge salad is all about contrast,” says Chef Cassi Gregory, Owner & Executive Chef, Chef Cassi’s Table. “You have to have cold, crisp lettuce, creamy dressing, smoky bacon, and enough texture to keep every bite alive. Other restaurants treat it like a side salad. Outback treats it like something worth ordering.” Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger, agrees. “The wedge salad fits Outback’s menu style really naturally, and it usually works because it stays simple: crisp lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, and enough richness to feel satisfying,” he says.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille puts a more refined spin on the traditional wedge salad with a few elevated ingredients. The Wedge with Gorgonzola, Candied Bacon and Heirloom Tomatoes is a must-try, according to Chef Dennis. “The Capital Grille elevates the classic wedge with creamy Gorgonzola, sweet-and-savory candied bacon, and vibrant heirloom tomatoes,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination of crisp lettuce and luxurious toppings makes this salad feel every bit as indulgent as the restaurant’s famous steaks.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse sticks to the classic wedge salad formula without overcomplicating it. “BJ’s House Wedge Salad stays true to the classic formula with crisp iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and creamy dressing,” Chef Dennis explains. “It’s a simple, well-executed salad that delivers all the flavors diners expect from this steakhouse favorite.”

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse offers a traditional wedge salad that complements its menu of steaks and seafood. According to Chef Dennis, “Sullivan’s puts its own spin on the classic wedge with a generous portion of crisp iceberg lettuce and all the traditional accompaniments.” He says, “The creamy dressing and smoky bacon complement the freshness of the lettuce, creating a balanced and satisfying starter.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is known for upscale dining, and its wedge salad reflects the same attention to quality. “Del Frisco’s Blue Cheese Lettuce Wedge is everything you want from a steakhouse salad; it is cold, crisp, and loaded with flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “The creamy blue cheese dressing and savory toppings make this an excellent way to begin an upscale dining experience.”