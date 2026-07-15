4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Beignets

Satisfy your dessert cravings with these top-rated restaurant and cafe pastries.

Beignets are delicious squares of deep-fried French pastries, a staple New Orleans dessert which is infamously addictive. These crispy, chewy, powdered sugar-laden treats are wildly popular with diners who can’t get enough, whether it’s a regular beignet or something special like a Nutella or fruit variety. If you’re craving this delightful pastry, several restaurants and cafes have them down to an art: Here are four chains with the best beignets, according to diners.

Cafe du Monde

The beignets at Louisiana chain Cafe du Monde are unbelievable, fans say. “Café du Monde is by far my favorite place to eat beignets! Every time I visit New Orleans, this is a must-stop destination. The beignets are always hot, fresh, and covered with the perfect amount of powdered sugar. They are simply delicious!” one diner raved.

Cafe Beignet

Cafe Beignet claims to have the best beignets in New Orleans and diners agree. “The king cake beignet was amazing (10/10). These beignets are denser than most but the best in New Orleans. The regular beignets are great too (8/10),” one shared.

Ruby Slipper Cafe and Ruby Sunshine

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Ruby Slipper Cafe and Ruby Sunshine serves up delicious fresh handmade New Orleans-style beignets covered with powdered sugar. “Everything was delicious and the portions were generous! The peaches and cream beignets were AMAZING. This will definitely be one of my go to spots whenever I’m in town again,” one diner said.

Beignets & Brew

Beignets & Brew has a large variety of excellent regular and specialty beignets. “The Nutella beignets were everything I wanted. There was a line and it didn’t take long at all. I’ll be a frequent customer!” one fan said.