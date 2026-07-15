5 Seafood Chains Famous for Platter-Size Portions

Get the most value for your money with these massive, filling seafood options.

Diners who want the most bang for the buck when it comes to seafood have some very impressive options to choose from. These restaurants are known for big, generous platters of seafood served with tasty sides, perfect for sharing as an appetizer or for one very filling meal for an individual. If you’re craving seafood meals that will pretty much guarantee leftovers, the following spots are worth a visit: Here are five chains famous for platter-size portions.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s platters are well worth checking out for taste and variety: The Ultimate Feast is a great choice, containing Maine lobster tail, snow crab, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and garlic shrimp scampi, served with two sides. The Admiral’s Feast is another excellent platter that includes bay scallops and clam strips.

Cap’t Loui

The Fisherman’s Platter at Cap’t Loui is a delicious menu item containing calamari, fried shrimp, and fish and chips. “Got the fisherman platter with soft shell crab and seafood boil with shrimp, sausage, corn, and potato. The soft shell crab was 3 LARGE whole crabs and was so hot and crispy. Loved seasoned Cajun fries, too! ” one happy diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has an impressive East Coast Platter packed with goodies: This menu item contains crab cake, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños, topped with lemon butter, fried fish fillet, popcorn shrimp with fries and coleslaw. “I ordered the East coast platter and it was delicious. They packed everything I could possibly want for condiments and the food was hot and amazing,” one fan said.

Landry’s Seafood House

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The Fried Seafood Platter at Landry’s Seafood House is a big, beautiful meal containing shrimp, fried fish, seafood stuffed shrimp, french fries, and onion strings. Diners also have the option to add stuffed crab and stuffed oysters to their platter. ” The calamari is always fresh and the peppers elevate the dish. My kids also love the garlic bread and kids meals. Hubby loves the burger and seafood platter! It’s a fan favorite after a long day at Disney!” one diner shared.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has a crispy fried Fisherman’s Platter packed with shrimp, scallops, whitefish, calamari, and onion strings, served with fries and coleslaw for the ultimate seafood feast. The fried whole belly clams are another great option, as is the stuffed shrimp plate.