5 Bacon Brands Shoppers Say Are ‘Better Than Restaurant Bacon’

Bacon is easily one of the most delicious smoked meats you can enjoy at breakfast (or at any time, let’s be real). A little goes a very long way, elevating sandwiches, burgers, salads, and much more with that addictively savory salty flavor. Not all bacon is good bacon—many restaurants cut corners and get the cheapest brands they can, and it shows. Luckily there are so many exceptional brands offering delicious and better-for-you bacon with no added nitrites, nitrates, and other additives. These brands take great pride in the quality of their products, and customers can immediately tell the difference in flavor, texture, and quality. Here are five bacon brands that are easily better than restaurant bacon.

Wright Brand Bacon

Shoppers rave about the Wright Brand Bacon Thick Cut Bacon, which is smoked “as long as needed to work the light, fruity and slightly sweet aroma of apple wood deep into the meat,” the company says. “That’s the only brand of bacon I buy. From my experience, it feels more like meat compared to the other brands. Other brands feel slimey,” one Redditor shared.

Kirkland Signature Thick Sliced Bacon

The Kirkland Signature Thick Sliced Bacon is a fan-favorite product, although some shoppers say there are issues with consistency. “I went camping years ago and cooked up 3 lbs of this bacon – I was the hero of the trip. Lol,” one Costco member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Coleman Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon

Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon is very high quality, and delicious. “All pork at Coleman Natural is sourced from American family farms, which never use antibiotics, artificial ingredients or added hormones and practice high standards for animal care,” the company says. “Coleman uncured is my fav, all the bacon that is cured is super salty,” one Redditor shared.

Greenfield Natural Meat Co.

Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon is another fan-favorite item.

“Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Bacon is Golden. The quality speaks for itself. Everytime I fix for guest they ask what type of bacon was it. Low fat, does not shrivel when cooked in oven, comes out perfect everytime. If you can get it on sale rack up (Publix, Kroger),” one fan said.

Daily’s Meats Original Thick Cut Bacon

Daily’s Meats Original Thick Cut Bacon is one of the best you can get, shoppers say. “We are pork producers and it’s Daily’s for us 10/10 times,” one fan shared. “Better than our local meat locker which is an outstanding place. They’re booked out at least 3 years. But the Daily’s isn’t as well known and you won’t see it on the shelves at a lot of grocery stores but keep your eyes peeled and you might strike some bacon gold.”