3 Best Meat Cuts for Your Summer BBQ, According to Butchers

Butchers recommend these flavorful meat cuts for summer grilling.

Summer is here, which means backyard parties, beach days and a lot of grilling. While hamburgers and hot dogs remain grill staples, butchers say there are other meat cuts that often get overlooked but can deliver even better flavor and texture. From quick-cooking favorites to underrated grill-friendly cuts, these options can help upgrade your summer BBQ with minimal effort and maximum payoff, according to Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers.

Bone-in, Skin-on Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs might be popular when ordering out, but they’re also an excellent choice for the grill, and Thomas says it’s a missed opportunity when people overlook them in favor of leaner cuts. His go-to brand for chicken thighs is Bell & Evans, which is known for high animal welfare standards and premium processing methods. “If I was feeding a crowd from a barbecue, chicken thighs would be near the top of the list,” he says. “They’re forgiving, full of flavour and much harder to dry out than breast meat.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Skirt Steak

Skirt steak delivers a big beefy flavor, cooks quickly and is relatively affordable compared with premium steakhouse cuts. It’s one of those cuts that butchers like Thomas love. “It cooks in minutes, has huge flavour and doesn’t cost what prime steaks cost,” he says.

Boston Butt / Pork Shoulder

Boston Butt (pork shoulder) is a versatile cut of pork that’s beloved by barbecue enthusiasts for its rich marbling, deep pork flavor, and ability to become incredibly tender when cooked low and slow. Thomas loves the cut and suggests buying from Publix. Their private-label brand is dedicated to organic, natural, and sustainably sourced products, which Thomas prefers. “For proper low and slow barbecue, Boston butt is hard to beat,” says Thomas. “It rewards patience more than anything else.” He adds, “Give it time and it’ll feed a lot of people very well.”