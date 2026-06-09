7 Best Frozen Trader Joe’s Meals, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen Trader Joe’s meals they keep stocked at home.

It’s no secret that Trader Joe’s has one of the best frozen food aisles in the grocery business. Beloved for its global flavors, affordable prices and ever-changing lineup of innovative products, the retailer consistently delivers convenient, high-quality options for just about every type of eater. Whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight dinner, a satisfying lunch, or a freezer staple to keep on hand, Trader Joe’s offers an impressive selection of meals, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free choices.

To find out which frozen meals are truly worth stocking up on, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite Trader Joe’s picks. From restaurant-quality entrées to flavorful comfort foods, these are the frozen meals culinary pros reach for again and again.

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Craving Chinese-American food, but don’t want to go out? You can effortlessly create a delicious takeout-style dish in your own kitchen with Mandarin Orange Chicken for less than $6.00.

“Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken belongs on any best frozen meals list because it consistently overdelivers,” says Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com. “The chicken crisps up properly in the oven, the sauce is tangy and not overly sweet, and the whole thing comes together faster than any takeout. A staple for a reason.”

Spinach & Ricotta Raviolini

Trader Joe’s Spinach & Ricotta Raviolini is quick, versatile, and lightly flavored, making it an easy base for a meal.

“It’s so delicious that it’s easy to eat the entire package in one meal,” says Chef Melanie.

The Butternut Squash Ravioli is also a fan favorite when it’s available.

“Trader Joe’s seasonal ravioli is the one people talk about for a reason,” says Chef Melanie. “The butternut squash filling is sweet and savory in the right proportions, and it pairs beautifully with a simple brown butter and sage sauce. It comes back every fall, and people stock up. I do too.”

Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice with Kimchi

Trader Joe’s Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice with Kimchi is the perfect balance of sweet, savory and spicy flavors. It is a favorite for Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System.

“This is a super delicious, easy meal that is balanced with protein, veggies, and starch,” she says. “I like to throw in some frozen broccoli to bulk up the vegetables even more, but it’s not required.”

Japanese Style Fried Rice

The Japanese Style Fried Rice at Trader Joe’s is an elevated restaurant-quality dish that is customizable and delicious.

“This vegan option provides plant-based protein from tofu and edamame, plus other veggies and rice,” Chef Abbie explains. “It’s a great option on its own, or bulk up further with frozen vegetables and/or animal protein like scrambled eggs or chicken.”

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Trader Joe’s Frozen Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is one of the most popular appetizers at Trader Joe’s and has even won customer choice awards for “Best Appetizer.””This dip is legitimately a cult favorite,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “Swiss and Parmesan cheeses are used for a tangy, balanced flavor that isn’t too garlicky or overpowering.” He shares, “People love it so much they’ve figured out a dozen ways to use it, from pasta sauce to grilled cheese spread.”

Trader Joe’s Beef Bulgogi

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beef Bulgogi is an unforgettable Korean meal that’s affordable and takes about 10 minutes to whip up. It’s also really versatile–from tacos to rice bowls, the Beef Bulgogi will be a new freezer staple you can’t get enough of.

“Trader Joe’s Beef Bulgogi is packed with sweet and savory flavor, and because the beef is already marinated and cooked, I can focus on building the rest of the plate,” says Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss. She adds, “I like serving it over cauliflower rice with sliced cucumbers, shredded cabbage, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a quick Korean-inspired bowl that tastes like it took far more effort than it actually did.”

Trader Joe’s Beef Birria

For a mouthwatering, easy dinner that’s ready in just minutes, the Beef Birria is a must-have. Whether you’re in the mood for tacos, a hearty beef stew, loaded nachos, or a rich bowl of ramen, this versatile freezer staple makes it easy to create a satisfying meal with minimal effort.

“This is one of those freezer finds that feels like a secret weapon in the kitchen,” says Batayneh. “The beef is tender and flavorful, and there are so many ways to use it beyond simply heating and serving.” She explains, “I love turning it into crispy birria tacos topped with fresh cilantro and onions, or serving it over a bed of cauliflower rice with avocado and a squeeze of lime. It delivers the rich, slow-cooked flavor you’d expect from a restaurant, without spending hours at the stove.”