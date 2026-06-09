5 Best Frozen Tater Tots, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen tater tot brands with the best crunch and flavor.

Frozen potatoes are one of the most versatile staples you can keep in your freezer, and tater tots are no exception. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, these bite-sized potato favorites pair well with everything from burgers and sandwiches to breakfast plates and weeknight dinners. They’re also surprisingly adaptable, serving as the foundation for casseroles, nachos, loaded tot bowls, and other creative comfort food dishes.

The freezer section is filled with tater tot options, but the best ones should “deliver the perfect balance of crispy golden edges and a soft, fluffy potato center,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “They must hold their crunch after baking or air frying, while still tasting like real potatoes with savory seasoning in every bite.” He adds, “A great tater tot isn’t just a side dish—it’s comfort food with a satisfying crunch that keeps you reaching for one more.”

To help narrow down the choices, Chef Dennis shares the five brands to add to your cart.

Ore-Ida Tater Tots

Ore-Ida is the classic for a reason and remains a favorite because they strike the ideal balance between a crispy, golden exterior and a fluffy potato center.

“Their tots bake up consistently crispy with a nostalgic potato flavor that works perfectly for breakfast, burgers, casseroles, or dipping into ketchup,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re dependable, crowd-pleasing, and have the iconic crunchy texture most people grew up loving.”

Sonic Tater Tots

Sonic’s frozen tots bring that fast-food-style crispiness right to your kitchen so you can skip the drive-thru. In 2023, Sonic announced that its tots would be available in the freezer aisles at over 4,000 Walmart Supercenters and they’re one of Chef Dennis’ favorites.

“They’re known for their extra golden exterior and savory seasoning that gives them a bold, craveable flavor,” he says. “These tots pair especially well with loaded toppings like cheese, bacon, chili, or ranch.”

Trader Joe’s Tater Tots

Trader Joe’s is known for one of the best frozen food sections in grocery stores, and one of the many delicious things you’ll find there are tater tots.

“Trader Joe’s keeps things simple with crispy, well-seasoned tots made with a clean, comforting potato flavor,” according to Chef Dennis. “They cook beautifully in the air fryer and have a homemade-style texture that feels less processed than many traditional brands. Their balance of crunch and fluffy interior makes them a favorite among Trader Joe’s shoppers.”

Grown in Idaho Tater Tots

Grown in Idaho Tater Tots live up to their name. These tots are famous for their exceptionally crunchy exteriors and hearty potato flavor, thanks to Idaho-grown potatoes, a state renowned for its potato-growing conditions.

“Their tots have a rustic texture and extra crispy finish that feels closer to restaurant-quality potatoes,” Chef Dennis explains. “They’re especially popular with shoppers looking for a more premium frozen potato option.”

Alexia Seasoned Crispy Potato Puffs

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Alexia Seasoned Crispy Potato Puffs offer a more elevated take on traditional tater tots with their gourmet-style seasoning and premium potato flavor.

“Their potato puffs tend to have a crisp, crunchy bite with a more robust potato flavor and less greasy finish,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re a great option when you want a slightly more upscale take on classic tater tots.”