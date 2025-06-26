 Skip to content

Baskin-Robbins Just Dropped a New Sydney Sweeney Menu

This new drink and ice cream will cool you down on hot summer days.
Published on June 26, 2025

Sydney Sweeney is teaming up with Baskin-Robbins for the ultimate collaboration: The Sweet on Sydney Menu, a limited-time offering available from July 1. The new menu features two new treats perfect for summer, inspired by Sweeney’s favorite Baskin-Robbins flavors—Sydney’s Signature Scoop, and a drink called Sydney’s Signature Fizz.

“Baskin-Robbins has been part of my life for as long as I can remember — it’s where a lot of great memories were made, and I still find myself going back pretty often,” Sweeney said. “Rainbow Sherbet has always been a favorite, so getting to see it featured like this feels really special.”

Sydney’s Signature Scoop is made of a chocolate-dipped waffle cone with Rainbow Sherbet ice cream, topped with rainbow sprinkles and gummi bear minis, while Sydney’s Signature Fizz is made with Rainbow Sherbet, STARRY lemon lime soda, and also topped off with gummi bear minis. For a slight upcharge, the Sydney’s Signature Fizz will be available in an exclusive color-changing collectable gummi bear cup for a limited time only, while supplies last.

“Sydney’s love for Baskin-Robbins runs deep and we are so excited to put her signature scoop on the menu alongside a new, refreshing way to enjoy it in a Fizz,” said Nicole Boutwell, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins, adding, “This bold and fun duo is sure to be a go-to order this summer.” As part of the new collaboration, Sweeney appears in a national campaign where she visits her local Baskin-Robbins every day, always ordering the same yummy treat. That specific order then becomes an actual menu item, inspired by the star.

Baskin-Robbins has been having a lot of fun this year with cute collaborations: The ice cream experts recently dropped three new frozen treats to its menu, inspired by Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers. Trolli Sour Blast was Baskin-Robbins’ June Flavor of the Month and Trolli’s first-ever ice cream collaboration, which is currently available until the end of June. If this makes you feel nostalgic, welcome to the club. “We all remember those carefree moments—from grabbing candy at the corner store to hanging out with friends until the streetlights came on. The new limited-edition Trolli treats are a sweet way to reconnect with that energy and make new memories along the way,” Boutwell said.

Fans went nuts for the Trolli collaboration, raving about the new flavors on social media. “This is the most delicious ice cream,” one Redditor said. “It’s great! Love the sour swirl,” another agreed. “The Trolli flavor of the month is awesome. It’s a flavor I would usually never get, but I tried some out of curiosity and was pleasantly surprised. Recommended for a hot summer day,” one fan commented.

The Sweet on Sydney Menu is a limited time offering, so make sure you try it while the weather is still hot hot hot!

 

