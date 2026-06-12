5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Senior Specials, According to Diners

Save on your next meal with top-rated discounts at these popular eateries.

Plenty of restaurants have senior discounts available, whether it’s early bird specials or a straight percentage off the check for AARP members. These excellent deals can save diners a lot of money while still enjoying their go-to meals at their favorite eateries. It’s always worth checking for senior discounts even if they aren’t advertised, as many places offer some sort of deal: Here are five chains with great senior discounts for diners to take advantage of.

IHOP

IHOP‘s 55+ Breakfast Sampler is an excellent option, with one egg your way, one bacon strip, one pork sausage link, one thick-cut piece of ham, hash browns, and one buttermilk pancake. “You can beat the 55+ Breakfast Sampler, one fan said. “I like the coffee on the table. Don’t have to bother for a refill.”

Friendly’s

Some Friendly’s locations offer senior discounts, where diners 65+ receive 10% off their meals between 4-6 p.m. daily. Check your local restaurant for specialized deals. “Love their senior specials with the free sundae for dessert,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Denny’s

Denny’s offers AARP members 15% off their meals at participating locations. “The only thing better than Moons Over My Hammy is discounted Moons Over My Hammy,” one fan said. “For a 55 discount, I’m a senior. Otherwise, I’m not,” another joked.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins has a 55 Plus Menu with a large variety of excellent breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items. “Great selection on the 55 plus menu with large portions,” one fan said. “Friendly staff. We shared one order of two pork chops, loaded baked potatoes and a salad.”

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza offers AARP members 15% off every day on Cicis all-you-can-eat buffet. “We eat here mostly on Monday’s, they have a great senior special on Mondays. Staff is friendly, food is good and they don’t mind making a special pizza,” one fan said.