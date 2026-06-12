These chains pair standout burgers with crispy fries diners rave about.

One of the most universally loved meals is a burger and fries. The combination of the beef patty sandwich and crispy, salty, fresh-from-the-fryer French fries can be perfection on a plate. However, not every chain nails the dynamic duo. Some restaurants and fast-food joints serve better burgers and fries than others. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best burger-and-fries meals.

Culver’s

What is better than Culver’s iconic ButterBurger? The Midwest’s favorite burger eaten alongside fresh crinkle-cut fries. “Culvers is probably the best all around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot and the restaurants are always clean,” one person says. As for the fries, a Redditor adds that “no other french fry comes close to them. They are always warm, crispy, and perfectly salted. The cheese curds are amazing too but I just can’t begin to get the hate on the perfect crinkle cut fries,” they wrote.

Freddy’s Steakburger & Fries

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers serves delicious smash burgers with shoestring fries. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger,” a diner maintains. Another declares it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said. “I really like their matchstick fries, but they do need to be eaten immediately. The fries and the custard ice cream are the reason why I eat here a few times a year,” one person suggests.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out cannot be beat when it comes to freshness, cooking burgers and fries to order. The SoCal chain’s reputation is well-deserved. “It’s cliche but that’s because it’s true,” one person says. It is also serious about fries, committed to the classic method, shipping Kennebec potatoes fresh, cutting them on‑site, and frying them in sunflower oil—no freezers or pre‑packaged fries involved. Then, they are also “peeled and hand-diced” at each location.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s burgers are beloved, and so are the fries for those who are fans of crinkle-cut fries. “Shake Shack fries are the best fries,” one Redditor maintains. “They’re even better than five guys fries. They are crispy on the outside but aren’t cardboard hard on the inside. And they’re the perfect amount of salty so they still have flavor yet don’t dry out your mouth. The bacon they serve with it is a little nasty but the fries are the best. Shake shack fries are the best.”

Whataburger

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Whataburger’s made-to-order patties with hot, salty fries are another fan favorite. “I also LOVE their fries! I am gluten free and in highschool we would ALWAYS go to our local Whata after football games and I would just order a large fry, sometimes two (still do), and happily eat them with my spicy ketchup or jalapeño ranch! I still sometimes go just to get their fries by myself,” a Redditor says.