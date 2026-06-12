5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Ribeye Specials, According to Diners

From budget-friendly cuts to premium prime beef, these ribeyes stand out.

Going to a steakhouse can be overwhelming. There are so many choices, from appetizers and salads to cuts of meat and sides. When it comes to selecting a steak, there are a few things to consider, including your budget, diet, and overall taste preferences. If you want to splurge on one of the finest, tastiest, most marbled pieces of meat, a lot of experienced steakhouse diners swear by the ribeye. Where can you get the most delicious ribeye steaks? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best ribeye specials.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers a lot of bang for the buck with its uber-popular Fort Worth Ribeye. The steak is “very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak.” Every order is served with a choice of two sides. It is one of the most affordable we found, around $23.49 for a 12-ounce steak, $25.99 for a 14-ounce steak, and $28.49 for a 16-ounce steak.

LongHorn Steakhouse

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The Outlaw Ribeye at LongHorn is one of the juiciest steaks on the menu and another great deal: less than $28 for a 12-ounce ribeye, including two sides. The “well-marbled,” “juicy,” and “well-seasoned” steak is the top-selling item. On a recent trip to the restaurant, it was one of the items we ordered, and I can confirm it is super tasty and fork-tender.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is one of the best steakhouse chains in the country and has a few ribeye options on the menu, including a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $77, expertly carved by their in-house butcher. If you really want to indulge in what the steakhouse has to offer, you will order the Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye. It is basically the tastiest, juiciest steak I’ve ever had with an intense, savory porcini mushroom and red chili crust, finished with 15-year-aged balsamic vinegar.

Outback Steakhouse

Over at the Aussie-inspired steakhouse, Outback, the 13-ounce Ribeye, “extra marbled for maximum tenderness,” is a steal for $24.49. It also comes with two sides of your choice. “It was so tender and wonderful. The flavor was amazing,” one Facebooker writes about the steak.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle offers a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $95, a signature USDA Prime steak with rich marbling, buttery texture, and robust flavor. “I’m more a filet type of person. I’m not usually a ribeye guy because I never had a good one. The fat was always rubbery. But this thing was like butter!” a Redditor writes about it.