5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Beef Tips and Gravy, According to Diners

From Texas Roadhouse to Cracker Barrel, these chains serve up the top comforting beef tips.

Beef tips and gravy is a classic diner dish that offers no frills and tons of flavor. The slow-braised beef and rich gravy result in a comfort food classic, especially when paired with creamy mashed potatoes. Ideal for warming up during the winter months but delicious at any time, this simple meal is always a good idea. If you’re craving beef tips and gravy so good diners order it on repeat year-round, here are five chains to add to your list.

Texas Roadhouse

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The Beef Tips plate at Texas Roadhouse is hearty and delicious: This menu item is made with steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes, plus your choice of one side. “They were cooked to a perfect medium rare, just like I ordered, with a delicious sauteed mushroom & onion gravy,” one diner said. “I always get the mashed potatoes with brown gravy.”

Bob Evans

Diners at Bob Evans can enjoy the regular Steak Tips Dinner and the Lemon Garlic Chicken & Steak Tips Combo. “Steak tips from Bob Evan’s so good!!” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal. “I love Bob Evans! Dinner looks so delicious,” another agreed.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for excellent down-home classics, and the Garlic Steak Tips are no exception. “Had a free breakfast at Cracker Barrel and decided to try their steak tips since no risk,” one diner said. “I was surprised that for non-cooked to order steak, they were moist, tender and flavorful… I am not a steak expert by any means but they were pretty tasty.”

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has mesquite-grilled Steak Tips on the menu diners can combine with their choice of sides. ‘Very delicious food, nice atmosphere and friendly service. Great place!” one fan shared.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s Beef Tips & Mash is made with beef tips sautéed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and BBQ Worcestershire sauce, served with garlic red skin mashed potatoes and broccoli. “Friendly’s has always been one of my favorite restaurants growing up! We came in for lunch on a Monday so it was pretty quiet. We all really enjoyed the food and of course ice cream!” one fan said.