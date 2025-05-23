5 New BBQ-Themed Fast-Food Items You Need to Try

Summer is BBQ season, and your favorite fast food restaurants are introducing menus that highlight those unique, smokey, BBQ flavors. From ribs to burgers and chicken to brisket, plus one fantastic all-you-can-eat offer, there are plenty of delicious fast-food options to choose from. So where are the best spots to hit to scratch that cookout-itch? If you are craving BBQ but don’t have a grill, the following five menu items are sure to hit the spot.

Casey’s BBQ Brisket Pizza

Casey’s teamed up with Chef Andrew Zimmern to bring back the BBQ Brisket Pizza, a delicious pie topped with pit-smoked, dry-rubbed brisket and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, jalapeños, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella, and finished with a drizzle of ranch. “When guests started asking to bring back our BBQ Brisket Pizza, we couldn’t say no,” said Brad Haga, Senior Vice President of Prepared Food and Dispensed Beverages at Casey’s.

Arby’s Quarter Pound Brisket Sandwich

Arby’s unveiled two new BBQ-inspired sandwiches last month after partnering with Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer’s AC Barbeque: The Quarter Pound Brisket Sandwich (13-hour slow-smoked brisket topped with garlicky-dill pickles and served on a toasted sesame seed bun), and the Quarter Pound Pulled Pork Sandwich (six-hour smoked pulled pork topped with dill pickles and also served on a toasted sesame seed bun). Both sandwiches can be paired with two new sauces from Anthony and Cedric’s line: Cedric’s Sweet Bussin Brown Sugar Sauce and Anthony’s Spicy Chipotle Smoke Sauce.

Freddy’s BBQ Brisket Steakburger

You’re going to want to be hungry for the new Freddy’s BBQ Brisket Steakburger: This meaty concoction is made with two steakburger patties with American cheese, pickle, and onion, topped with 16-hour pit-smoked sliced brisket, and served on a King’s Hawaiian bun with BBQ sauce. Guests can also enjoy the new Key Lime Pie Concrete: A vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of Key Lime Pie, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon streusel. Available April 30 through July 8, or while supplies last (I’m guessing they won’t last long).

Tender Greens Backyard Ribs Plate

Tender Greens Backyard Ribs Plate and Backyard Ribs Family Meal are sure to cure any BBQ cravings you might have this summer. The Backyard Ribs Plate features St. Louis-style ribs served with macaroni salad and crispy potatoes for $19.35, and the Backyard Ribs Family Meal (serves four) includes St. Louis-style ribs covered in barbecue sauce, and a choice of two sides for $69.95.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Corral’s Baby Back Ribs

Golden Corral just brought back the All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tender & Baby Back Ribs deal, available through June 29. Guests can enjoy delicious chicken and slow-cooked ribs in barbecue sauce for dinner after 4pm at participating locations. “Don’t forget to sauce up your Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard, Garlic Buffalo, or Mango Habanero,” the restaurant says `.