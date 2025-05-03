4 Under 10-Minute Exercises To Lose Belly Overhang in 30 Days

Are you hoping to firm up your flabby abs by summer? According to one expert, you should start your ab work now. "You don't need a lengthy workout session or specialized equipment to strengthen your core effectively. In just under 10 minutes, you can engage in a powerful core routine consisting of four bodyweight exercises that target various muscle groups," says Karen Rodriquez, a personal trainer, a stage four cancer survivor, and the creator of the Pure Steel Ab Roller. All you need is a mat to do these four expert-approved exercises.

Floor Flutter Kicks

"This exercise effectively targets the lower abdominal muscles while also engaging the hip flexors," says Rodriquez. "To perform this move, place your hands underneath your glutes for support and ensure your lower back is pressed against the floor. Kick your legs just above the ground in small, quick, and controlled movements, avoiding letting your feet touch the floor."

Mountain Climbers

"An excellent combination of core activation and cardiovascular work, mountain climbers also improve stability," she explains. "Maintain a tight core while driving your knees toward your chest in a motion resembling sprinting in place. Control is essential here, so keep your hips steady and avoid bouncing."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Russian Twists

"This classic exercise focuses on the obliques," she says about Russian Twists. "Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, and twist your torso from side to side. For an added challenge, elevate your feet off the ground or incorporate a weight. Ensure that the rotation comes from your core rather than just swinging your arms."

Reverse Floor Crunches

"Similar to traditional crunches but with an emphasis on controlled movement, this exercise targets the lower abs," she says. "Lie flat on your back, bring your knees toward your chest, and lift your hips slightly off the ground using your abdominal muscles rather than relying on momentum. Focus on the contraction at the top of each repetition."

Trainer Tip

Her final tip? "Aim to perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest. Repeat the circuit for 2 to 3 rounds, depending on your available time. This brief yet intense routine is highly effective for core strengthening and will yield results. Your core strength will noticeably improve with consistent practice."