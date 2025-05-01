11 Great Canned Tunas and 3 You Might Want to Skip

Canned tuna is one of the easiest ways you can sneak in protein and healthy fats to any meal. Whether you're making a tuna salad, throwing together a pasta or casserole, or just eating straight from the can, this fish is a convenient, nutritious, and affordable choice. However, you've probably heard of some potential problems that come with certain cans of tuna, such as risk of mercury exposure or higher oil content. Read on to see which tuna brands we recommend for the healthiest choices, and which ones we suggest limiting when you can.

Potential problems with canned tuna brands

Overall, canned tuna is a very nutritious snack, but there are some inherent risks. The most commonly discussed is mercury exposure. A study from Biological Trace Element Research says that tuna often contains mercury because it feeds off of other fish in the ocean, increasing its chances of consuming mercury. Plus, mercury can build up in the tissue of tuna over time. They also state that in general, it's hard to eat fish without ever consuming mercury, which is why the FDA still recommends pregnant people choose fish with lower levels of mercury (salmon, tilapia, crab, etc.) and limit their consumption to one serving a week.

Another thing to look for in canned tuna is the fat content due to oil. Many brands have switched to serving their fish in olive oil, which is a heart-healthy, monounsaturated fat, but it's still helpful to keep an eye on how much fat and calories you're consuming in one can, especially depending on your current health goals. If fat and calorie content aren't a concern at this moment, then you should be fine with most cans.

And lastly, look for sodium levels in these cans. Sodium is used as a preservative in canned foods, so levels can often be higher. We recommend looking for 35o milligrams or less when possible, especially for those looking to lower their salt intake for better heart health.

11 Great Tuna Brands to Buy Right Now

Bumble Bee Chunk Light

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 23 g

Consumer Reports published a study in 2023 about mercury levels inside canned tuna brands. Compared to the other varieties tested, Bumble Bee Chunk Light had some of the lowest levels, with the report stating that it should be safe to consume three cans of this type per week.

Chicken of the Sea Chunk Light

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 23 g

Consumer Reports stated that in general, chunk light tuna varieties carry lower risks of mercury exposure than varieties like albacore tuna. Similar to Bumble Bee Chunk Light, Chicken of the Sea Chunk Light in Water tested with fairly low levels.

Aside from risk of mercury, this tuna is also low in calories and fat, and contains 23 grams of filling protein for only 100 calories per can.

Wild Planet Albacore

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 33 g

Wild Planet Albacore Tuna is packed with 33 grams of protein, and according to their website, this tuna comes with 1,500 milligrams of omega-3s—a type of fat that is great for your heart and brain health. Plus, Wild Planet cares about the ocean and uses only sustainable fishing practices to catch their tuna.

Safe Catch Elite Wild

Nutrition (Per 3-ounce serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 24 g

Zero grams of fat, 24 grams of filling protein, and only 100 calories, this Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna makes for a great purchase if you're wanting a nutritious option. And, like the first couple of options on our list, the Elite Wild Tuna from Safe Catch was found to have lower levels of mercury, according to Consumer Reports.

Starkist Chunk Light

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 16 g

Consumer Reports says it's safe to eat up to three cans of Starkist Chunk Light Tuna per week. And if you're looking for a low-calorie, high-protein snack, this is a great choice with only 70 calories and 16 grams of filling protein.

Trader Joe's Wild Skipjack Tuna

Nutrition (Per package) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 22 g

Some people like to skip the can and go for a pouch instead, like this Trader Joe's Wild Skipjack Tuna. For only 90 calories, you're getting a filling 22 grams of protein you can enjoy as part of your lunch or dinner, or as an easy and nutritious snack.

Fishwife Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

When it comes to flavor, Fishwife products excel. And their Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil is no exception. You'll notice the calorie and fat content of this can is higher than some of the other products on our list, but that's because of the olive oil, which contains healthy monounsaturated fats.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

American Tuna

Nutrition (Per 3-ounce serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)c

Protein : 23 g

American Tuna Wild Albacore is packed with protein and healthy fats. This can is also perfect for those watching their salt intake, as the sodium levels are only at 40 milligrams per serving.

Natural Catch Albacore in Water

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 22 g

Natural Catch is an environmentally sustainable company that sources trustworthy fish products to their consumers. Their White Albacore serves up 22 grams of protein and only 230 milligrams of sodium, so it's a healthy choice for canned fish lovers.

Ocean's Skipjack Chunk Light Tuna in Water

Nutrition (Per 1/4 cup serving) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 23 g

Ocean's Chunk Light Tuna is a great can to buy when you want something low in fat, sodium, and calories but still high in protein. Plus, this company is committed to having sustainable fishing practices and dedicates time and money to helping feed vulnerable communities.

Whole Foods 365 Skipjack Tuna in Water

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 27 g

For loyal lovers of Whole Foods, this Skipjack Tuna in Water is a great purchase for your next shopping trip. With only 120 calories and 27 grams of filling protein, you can't go wrong with this can.

Tonnino Yellowfin Tuna Fillets in Spring Water

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 85

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

Low in calories, fat, and sodium, this Yellowfin Tuna from Tonnino is a win-win. And if you prefer something more durable than the jar, Tonnino also carries their tuna in cans as well.

3 Tunas You May Want to Limit

Chicken of the Sea Albacore [nutrinfo-black]Nutrition (Per can):

Calories: 100

Fat: 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 280 mg

Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 20 g[/nutrinfo-black] The nutrition facts on this variety of tuna isn't bad at all, but according to the study from Consumer Reports, the albacore tuna from Chicken of the Sea had "10 times more mercury" than the light tuna from the same brand. This doesn't mean you have to avoid it altogether, but the report suggests limiting your consumption to no more than one can per week. [slidetitle num="14"]Bumble Bee Snack on the Run Tuna Salad Kit

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 7 g

This Snack on the Run pack from Bumble Bee isn't terrible. In fact, it's still low in calories and relatively low in saturated fat and sodium compared to some other snacks you'd find on the market. However, this tuna pack only has 7 grams of protein compared to the average of 20-23 grams per can of tuna on grocery shelves, so it won't leave you feeling as full as others. Plus, you're also getting 3 grams of added sugar per pack.

is pre-mixed with mayonnaise and preservatives and is high in sodium and fat.

Bumble Bee Snack on the Run Cheesy Tuna Salad Kit

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 8 g

Another snack pack to potentially limit is the Snack on the Run Cheesy Tuna Melt from Bumble Bee. You'll only get 8 grams of protein but 6 grams of sugar, and the 470 milligrams of sodium is a lot for just a snack item.