5 Best Texas Roadhouse Appetizers (Besides the Cactus Blossom)

These five Texas Roadhouse appetizers are better than the famous cactus blossom.

When it comes to Texas Roadhouse, there’s more to this chain establishment than just the steak. Entrees aside, heading there for drinks, peanuts, rolls and cinnamon butter, and a table full of appetizers is sometimes better than getting an entrée. And no, we’re not just talking about the Cactus Blossom. Here are five popular appetizers at Texas Roadhouse, aside from the famous Cactus Blossom.

Ribs

The ribs come up often and in conversation about the best starters, and they’re certainly one of my personal favorites. “They’re amazing. We don’t call them “fall off the bone ribs” for no reason,” a server at Texas Roadhouse said on a Reddit thread. “I hate eating finger food. I eat them with a fork with ease. No meat sticks to the bone. And our house made BBQ sauce is amazing.”

Rattlesnake Bits

Diners really enjoy these crispy fried balls stuffed with jalapeño and cheese. “Love the rattlesnake bites, they’re spicy but delicious. Of course there are the rolls they serve you in the very beginning,” a customer said on Yelp about their experience. “Got the rattlesnake bits as an appetizer. They were very good,” another said.

Tater Skins

Potato skins are a classic appetizer, and a fan favorite among customers. “The “tater skins” starter is a solid one. You get eight, count ’em, eight potato skins absolutely stuffed with melted cheese and tons of bacon crumbles. This place does not skimp on the toppings or, really, on anything. It comes with sour cream and a very tangy and delicious ranch dressing. This is a very hearty and good appetizer,” a customer said on Yelp.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fried Pickles

Fried pickles aren’t just for the fair, with delicious, crispy pickle chips on the menu at Texas Roadhouse. “The fried pickles are slept on,” a customer said on Reddit. “Yes it’s AMAZING I’m drooling just thinking about it,” another said.

Grilled Shrimp

Texas Roadhouse fans chimed in to say their favorite app is the “shrimp,” on a Facebook post about Texas Roadhouse apps. The shrimp skewers are coated in a lemon garlic pepper sauce, and grilled, served with toasted bread.