 Skip to content

5 Best Texas Roadhouse Appetizers (Besides the Cactus Blossom)

Evidence-Based
These five Texas Roadhouse appetizers are better than the famous cactus blossom.
Avatar for Jess Kelly
By
April 12, 2026

When it comes to Texas Roadhouse, there’s more to this chain establishment than just the steak. Entrees aside, heading there for drinks, peanuts, rolls and cinnamon butter, and a table full of appetizers is sometimes better than getting an entrée. And no, we’re not just talking about the Cactus Blossom. Here are five popular appetizers at Texas Roadhouse, aside from the famous Cactus Blossom.

Ribs

Texas Roadhouse

The ribs come up often and in conversation about the best starters, and they’re certainly one of my personal favorites. “They’re amazing. We don’t call them “fall off the bone ribs” for no reason,” a server at Texas Roadhouse said on a Reddit thread. “I hate eating finger food. I eat them with a fork with ease. No meat sticks to the bone. And our house made BBQ sauce is amazing.”

Rattlesnake Bits

Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites
Texas Roadhouse

Diners really enjoy these crispy fried balls stuffed with jalapeño and cheese. “Love the rattlesnake bites, they’re spicy but delicious. Of course there are the rolls they serve you in the very beginning,” a customer said on Yelp about their experience. “Got the rattlesnake bits as an appetizer. They were very good,” another said.

Tater Skins

texas roadhouse tater skins
Texas Roadhouse

Potato skins are a classic appetizer, and a fan favorite among customers. “The “tater skins” starter is a solid one. You get eight, count ’em, eight potato skins absolutely stuffed with melted cheese and tons of bacon crumbles. This place does not skimp on the toppings or, really, on anything. It comes with sour cream and a very tangy and delicious ranch dressing. This is a very hearty and good appetizer,” a customer said on Yelp.

Fried Pickles

Texas Roadhouse Fried Pickles
Texas Roadhouse/Facebook

Fried pickles aren’t just for the fair, with delicious, crispy pickle chips on the menu at Texas Roadhouse. “The fried pickles are slept on,” a customer said on Reddit. “Yes it’s AMAZING I’m drooling just thinking about it,” another said.

Grilled Shrimp

Texas Roadhouse Grilled Shrimp Starter
Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse fans chimed in to say their favorite app is the “shrimp,” on a Facebook post about Texas Roadhouse apps. The shrimp skewers are coated in a lemon garlic pepper sauce, and grilled, served with toasted bread.

 

Jess Kelly
Jess Kelly is an accomplished freelance writer and journalist with nearly a decade of experience contributing to renowned media outlets, including The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, AAA, Elite Traveler, Eater, Food52, Insider, Wine Enthusiast, Kitchn, AAA World Magazine, Thrillist, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Hemispheres, and TravelPulse. Read more about Jess
Filed Under

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family