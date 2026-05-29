7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Serve the Freshest Bread

From sub shops to steakhouses, these popular spots serve warm, freshly baked loaves and rolls.

Excellent bread can make the difference between a good meal and a great one, and luckily many restaurants still bake their bread in-house for customers to enjoy. From steakhouses to sandwich chains, customers love the perfectly soft, crusty fresh bread served with everything from soup and salad to deli sandwiches people order on repeat. If you are craving warm bread baked to perfection, here are seven restaurant chains with the freshest bread diners love.

Cousins Subs

Cousins Subs is famous for exceptionally good bread baked daily in-store. “Love that place. I honestly don’t even really understand what they’re doing, the sandwiches are pretty basic usually but they slap,” one diner said. Other point out the tuna subs and cheese curds are top-tier.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s bakes its bread in house every day, and customers can tell the difference. “I introduced my best friend to Jersey Mike’s last month and and convinced him to try the rosemary parm,” one fan said. “The man was hooked after the first one and now whenever we don’t know what we want for lunch he’s like ‘bro can we get Jersey Mike’s again…'”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse bakes its iconic famous rolls in-house, and customers are obsessed. “Ugh those rolls and butter are my weakness. I can’t not eat them, they’re so delicious!” one fan said.

Capriotti’s

Capriotti’s bread is a major reason the sandwiches and subs are so delicious. “My dad went to Capriotti’s in New Castle a long time ago, and he said they had the best cheesesteaks ever, partially due to the fact that the bread was soft on the inside but “crunchy” on the outside,” one fan shared.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s breadsticks remain a huge draw for customers who can’t get enough. “When I go to Olive Garden…I eat ONLY their breadsticks and Alfredo sauce to dip them in. They taste the best warm. Then I would take my meal home,” one fan said.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s bread is absolutely delicious, customers say. “This place was a favorite growing up, now that we live in Texas they’re on every corner❤️❤️ Hot fresh sourdough bread makes the sandwich pop!” one diner shared.

McCalister’s Deli

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McCalister’s Deli has excellent soft fresh bread for its sandwiches and subs. “McAlister’s Deli King Club. Always,” one diner said. “Always hits the spot. Half and Half Tea to wash it down. I love McAlister’s Deli.” The chain is also rolling out two new limited‑edition treats from June 3–28: Pineapple Upside Down Cheesecake and Pineapple Upside Down Lemonade.