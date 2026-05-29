These restaurant chains serve creamy mashed potatoes diners rave about.

We all know that mashed potatoes aren’t necessarily the most exciting side dish on any menu, but boy, can they be the most delicious. If cooked correctly, the dish is creamy, savory, and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. And, because it is usually pretty mild and versatile, it pairs well with everything from fried chicken to grilled steak. Where can you get the best mashed potatoes? Here are 5 restaurant chains customers say have the best mashed potatoes.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves homestyle, skin-on, scratch-made spuds, which diners claim are perfection. One Redditor explains that they are “thick but very creamy,” but the consistency isn’t so homogenous that they feel like baby food. “I love how they left the peels on. Peppery with a little bit of chunks. Very satisfying to chew,” commented a Facebook user.

The Capital Grille

Over at The Capital Grille, you can order Sam’s Mashed Potatoes, “an original Capital Grille recipe of red bliss potatoes, sweet cream, butter and salt.” The house-made side is “creamy and savory” and one of the most-ordered items. “​​Best mashed potatoes ever,” an Instagrammer commented.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Diners love the Mashed Potatoes at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, “creamy mashed potatoes smothered in our savory Louisiana Cajun Gravy,” the menu reads, because they have a kick. “Best fast food ones for sure,” writes a diner. “I think popeyes mash potatoes are some of the best,” one says. “I remember when I worked at Popeyes, I would use the gravy and just load my Cajun rice with it. Probably the best fast food gravy,” a Redditor writes.

Black Angus Steak House

The creamy, homemade mashed potatoes at Black Angus Steak House are delicious. But the chain also offers an elevated Supreme Mashed Potatoes lineup, which includes loaded options such as Bacon & Cheddar, Crab with Roasted Garlic & Herb, and Lobster Chipotle.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

Over at LongHorn Steakhouse, the mashed potatoes are always a crowd-pleaser: a creamy, real-butter mash. “The mashed potatoes were DELICIOUS!” a Yelper writes. Another adds they are “creamy and steaming hot.” Many diners demand the recipe, and there are so many copycats on the internet. “How does steakhouses make their mashed potatoes SUPER silky smooth?” one Redditor asked. Lots of people responded that the key is “A LOT of butter and/or cream.”