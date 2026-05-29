7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Serve the Best Spaghetti and Meatballs

Enjoy the classic Italian-American comfort food at these top-rated national spots.

Spaghetti and meatballs is a staple Italian-American comfort dish, a no-frills classic with simple ingredients and big flavor. The meatballs are usually made from beef or pork or a combo of both, served in a tomato-based sauce with cheese, spaghetti, and basil. Whether enjoyed with bread and other sides or just by itself, spaghetti and meatballs is a filling and thoroughly delicious meal: Here are seven restaurant chains with the best spaghetti and meatballs diners love.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy serves up delicious classic dishes like ravioli, chicken parm, and of course, spaghetti and meatballs. “Oh how happy we are that our old favorites were back! Spaghetti with meat sauce, Baked Ziti, and Gigi’s butter cake! They have also changed their bread and they were deliciously good! Glad we booked our dinner here!” one diner said.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Spaghetti and Meatballs at The Cheesecake Factory are made with beef, Italian sausage and parmesan with tomato sauce and basil. “Food was amazing, lovely bread to start with followed by fish tacos for myself and spaghetti meatballs for my fiancé,” one fan shared.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

The Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti dish at Romano’s Macaroni Grill is made with house-made beef, veal, pork and ricotta meatballs, romano, and spaghetti. “For diner we had Pasta di Mare, Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti & the Special fish & calamari. Everything was excellent from the food & service,” one diner said.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs dish is a fan-favorite menu item. “This place has a nice variety of Italian favorites like lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs. There’s also a tasty pizza spaghetti bake and boneless wings,” one fan wrote in the reviews.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

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Diners at Carrabba’s Italian Grill can choose spaghetti hand-tossed in Pomodoro sauce, with the option to add meatballs and meat sauce. “I went with spaghetti with meatballs and sausage, a huge portion and really tasty. I could only finish about half of it, but no complaints there,” one happy customer shared.

Spaghetti Warehouse

The Original Recipe Spaghetti With Meatballs at Spaghetti Warehouse is a hit with diners. “We eat at a lot of Italian restaurants since it’s our daughter’s preferred food- and this is one of our favorites! The garlic butter and warm bread is killer. Plus, the spaghetti and meatballs here is the best in Columbus, in my opinion,” one fan shared.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Spaghetti & Meatballs comes with your choice of marinara or meat sauce. “The Spaghetti with Meat Sauce was very good. The meatballs even better. (I tried my husband’s),” one diner said.