5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Country Ham Breakfasts, According to Diners

Start your morning right with a comforting, savory platter from these popular national spots.

Savory ham is the perfect breakfast food, especially when paired with eggs, pancakes, potatoes and more. Usually a little lighter and sweeter than alternatives like sausage or chicken fried steak, ham is an enduringly popular menu item for diners who can’t get enough of this savory protein. Whether part of a platter or sandwich, breakfast country ham is always a good idea. Here are five chain restaurants with the best country ham breakfasts diners love.

Bob Evans

The Big Wrangler Breakfast at Bob Evans is a hearty, delicious meal: Two split biscuits topped with our house-made sausage gravy, two farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with two strips of crispy bacon, one slice of hickory-smoked ham and home fries. “Breakfast at Bob Evan’s is always fine. If you like a great, traditional country breakfast then Bob Evan’s is the breakfast stop for you,” one fan said.

Cracker Barrel

The Grandma’s Sampler Pancake Breakfast at Cracker Barrel is made with two buttermilk pancakes with two freshly cracked eggs and a sampling of bacon, sausage, and sugar cured or country ham. “We had the grandma’s breakfast plate and it was really fun to try such a variety of options. My favorite things on the plate was the bacon, ham, hash brown casserole, biscuits, and pancakes,” one fan said.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s Country Ham Biscuit is made with a warm, fluffy, freshly baked made-from-scratch biscuit topped with a slice of country ham. “Hardee’s has some good stuff. Some of their breakfast stuff is the best fast food stuff you can get,” one fan said.

Denny’s

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Denny’s Lumberjack Slam comes with ham and is the perfect “breakfast for dinner” meal. “Denny’s is a forgotten staple of American diners. This is one of the best ones you’ll find still in LA. Where else will you get an amazing breakfast or a midnight snack? And for great prices,” one diner said.

Waffle House

The Country Ham & Eggs Breakfast at Waffle House contains one slice of country ham, two scrambled eggs with toast and jelly; your choice of grits, hashbrowns or sliced tomatoes. “This is a wonderful place with delicious food, friendly staff, and very affordable prices,” one fan shared. “If you’re looking for a spot where you can truly enjoy a good meal and leave completely satisfied, this is definitely the place to go.”