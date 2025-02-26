I Tried the Baby Back Ribs From 5 Chains and One Fell Right Off the Bone 

Ribs are one of my favorite foods and generally my go-to order at pub style or tavern style chains. Chili's is usually the place I go when I'm craving them, so I'm curious to see how other restaurants ribs compare. I look for the perfect sauce, good sides, tender ribs that are a little crispy on the outside with a good char without being too dry, and still fall off the bone.

Ribs are delicious, but high maintenance to make. If you don't have a smoker, you don't feel like firing up the grill, or you don't have hours to prep and cook ribs perfectly, having a good place to go to grab a half rack or full rack of ribs can feed the craving quickly.

Smokey Bones Signature Baby Back Ribs (full rack)

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 1,350

Fat : 74g

Sodium : 3,420mg

Carbs : 113g

Protein : 48g

It's been years since I've been to Smokey Bones, so when I found out they had ribs, I wanted to go back for a visit and to see how they hold up to other options out there. Their rib dinner came with some garlic bread and two sides (I ordered the mac & cheese and baked beans).

The Look:

When I opened the container, the mac & cheese and baked beans looked good and the garlic bread appeared buttery, but we're here to mainly talk about the ribs. They looked just ok to be honest. They're noticeably smaller than the ones from other chains, but that doesn't mean they won't taste good, so let's give it a try.

The Taste:

Right away it's a no for me. I don't know if they were having an off night, but I went to rip a piece of the rib off of the bone and it's hard. Anything that's well done is an immediate no for me, especially barbecue that's supposed to be juicy and tender. The piece I pulled off tasted more like beef jerky and was quite dry unfortunately. I also can't say I loved their sauce. It had an interesting kick to it, just a slight one, with a little bit of sweetness. It wasn't bad, it just wasn't what I was looking for particularly.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $20.49

Applebee's Double-Glazed Baby Back Ribs (half rack)

Nutrition Facts (no sauce) :

Calories : 760

Fat : 42g

Sodium : 1,300mg

Carbs : 53g

Protein : 44g

Admittedly, I'm not usually the biggest fan of Applebee's. Oftentimes, when I've dined there in the past things just tend to taste microwaved and mediocre. However, I've learned recently that some friends of mine seem to like them, so I wanted to put them on the list and give them a try. I ordered their ribs with a side of fries.

The Look:

They're a little bit smaller and have less meat on the bone than some of the other options, but look tender and coated with a good amount of sauce. The fries are kind of squishy, not that crispy, but I actually prefer them that way.

The Taste:

Having thought that I wasn't a fan of Applebee's I have to say I was really surprised by how much I liked these! They're a little tougher than some of the other options from places like Texas Roadhouse or Chili's, but frankly they're still delicious and I love the acidic barbecue sauce. It really complements the meat.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $18.39

LongHorn Steakhouse Baby Back Ribs (half rack)

Nutrition Facts (without BBQ sauce) :

Calories : 820

Fat : 56g

Sodium : 740mg

Carbs : 16g

Protein : 62g

I visited Longhorn Steakhouse to try one of their rib dinners. It came with a massive sweet potato with cinnamon sugar butter, a big side of mac & cheese, and a huge slab of ribs coated in barbecue sauce with a side of extra barbecue for dipping.

The Look:

I love that they automatically included some extra barbecue. I feel like you rarely get enough and this way, you can dunk the ribs to smother the meat in sauce if that's how you like it. The meat looked tender, and just slid right off the bone, leaving it clean.

The Taste:

These are absolutely phenomenal. They have crispy pieces while still being incredibly tender. I even popped open my tub of leftovers later to grab a little taste, and the meat still fell off the bone, even after it's been in the fridge for a bit. These have great flavor and the sauce is delicious. Very tangy with a smoky scent that pairs well with the rich meat.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $20.79

Chilis Baby Back Ribs (half rack)

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 740

Fat : 53g

Sodium : 860mg

Carbs : 18g

Protein : 49g

My usual go-to for a rack of ribs is Chili's, so I already know that these are going to be good, but obviously for the sake of consistency, I had to give them an up-to-date taste. Generally, I feel like they're a good size, the barbecue sauce is a solid basic sauce with no frills which I prefer, and I know what to expect when it comes to the taste and texture.

The Look:

Their meal comes with a side of mac & cheese and loaded mashed potatoes with green onion, cheddar cheese, and bacon. I got a half rack of ribs and right away, I noticed that compared to other options, it doesn't have a ton of those super crispy bits on the outside, but they are quite tender and fall off the bone.

The Taste:

These are perfectly cooked, very juicy and have a delicious flavor to them. They've always been one of my favorites, and I knew they would remain one because they are consistent with their texture, flavor, and I personally love their barbecue sauce. It's ever so slightly sweet. Some restaurants do too much with the sauce, trying to be different for the sake of being different. It's really not necessary, just coming up with a good basic barbecue sauce and being consistent says a lot.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $20.39

Texas Roadhouse Killer Ribs (1/2 slab of ribs)

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 900

Fat : 63g

Sodium : 1400mg

Carbs : 9g

Protein : 72g

I love that Texas Roadhouse offers a few different levels for their ribs. If you don't want to commit to getting a full rack or even a half rack dinner with a bunch of sides, you can just add it onto something else or get an appetizer portion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look:

They came out with a beautiful char and slathered in thick BBQ sauce. They instantly smelled incredible and when I tore into them, the thick pieces of crispy chard bits came breaking off to reveal tender meat underneath that slipped smoothly off the bone, leaving it clean. Everything you want to see.

The Taste:

No surprise here, these were incredible. I've actually never tried the ribs at Texas Roadhouse until now and they exceeded my expectations. The sauce is perfectly tangy and there's enough of it for once, not often the case when you order ribs. Perfection!

Price Point:

Cost of item: $18.49

I still love Chili's (and the song, of course), but Texas Roadhouse might be my new favorite place to get ribs, coming in at the number one spot. If we didn't try your favorite, drop it in the comments!