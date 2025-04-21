I Tried 6 Boxed Mac and Cheeses and Only One Was Worth Buying

When we think boxed macaroni and cheese, we think Kraft. It's like using the word Kleenex to refer to any kind of facial tissue. Or, the brand name Popsicle when we talk about any sort of flavored ice pop.

But if you've taken a trip down the pasta aisle recently, you'd know that the original pasta brand is just the tip of the macaroni iceberg. These days, alongside Kraft, you can also find generic store renditions such as Walmart's Great Value or Target's Market Pantry that tend to offer a small cost savings. Brands like Annie's give the classic dish an organic twist. And, others spin up vegan spoonfuls or even veggie-based noodles.

These countless options are beloved because of their convenience and vast appeal–who doesn't love a warm and comforting bowl of macaroni and cheese? But which one is the absolute cheesiest and creamiest of all? I recently picked up six name brand boxes in order to find out. Let's stir the pot and jump right into the ooey gooey findings, starting with my least favorite macaroni and cheese and ending with a bowl full of liquid gold.

Annie's Macaroni & Classic Cheddar

PER 1 CUP PREPARED : 370 calories, 14 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 520 mg sodium, 51 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 10 g protein

You likely recognize the Annie's brand from the adorable bunny etched onto the front of each of her products. Did you know his name is Bernie? And that he also fills a very important role as the "Bunny of Approval"? He clearly approves of the company's mac and cheese as he appears at the top of each box (which is a lot), including the Macaroni & Classic Cheddar box I grabbed at the store. This longstanding flavor is made with organic pasta, real cheese from cows not treated with rBST, and no artificial flavors or synthetic colors. One box cost me $1.99.

The Look: A Kraft lookalike with identical tube-shaped noodles and the same muted orange shade. Even the boxes share the same royal blue hue.

The Taste: The taste is also undeniably Kraft-like, but with less savor and appeal. I thought the combination of noodles, reduced-fat milk, butter, and dry cheese looked watery in the pot, and my suspicions were correct. The pasta is tender but offers no rich taste of cheddar. Instead, there's just a faint cheesy air about it that teeters on tasteless. Let's also remember that "organic" doesn't always mean what you think it does. Yes, Annie's is served up with a shorter and more recognizable ingredient list. But it also contains even more calories and fat per serving than the leading brand.

Banza Cheddar Elbows

PER 1 CUP PREPARED : 290 calories, 8 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 670 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (5 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 18 g protein

Banza's entire schtick is its pasta made entirely out of chickpeas. This trendy and clever swap provides twice as much protein, two and a half times more fiber, and 30% fewer net carbs compared to other leading macaroni and cheeses, according to Banza's $3.99 box. Plus, you're sneakily fitting in an extra serving or two of veggies that are smothered in real cheddar cheese (the best way to eat any vegetable). You whip up the contents the same way you would any other boxed mac and cheese, but with a bit less butter, just two optional tablespoons.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look: When Banza says "elbow" noodles, it actually means it. Each one is curved into a half circle rather than a straight line as Kraft's resolve to. The surrounding sauce appears extra creamy but in a lighter yellow tone.

The Taste: For me, it's a yes to the sauce but a resounding no to the noodles. No veggie could ever truly take the place of pasta, and that's evident in this concoction. The taste is fine, but the texture is strange and almost crumbly, even after the elbows required 8-9 minutes in boiling water. It's a shame because the cheese sauce is scrumptious, similar to what you would find at a lower-end steakhouse. Made up of cheddar cheese, buttermilk, and butter, it turns out thick and velvety. Pour it on a different kind of noodle and you would have an entirely different outcome.

Ultimately, I can give Banza credit as a decent substitute when you're looking to pack more nutrients into your diet. But it won't stave off those real macaroni and cheese cravings.

Cheetos Bold & Cheesy Mac 'N Cheese

PER ¾ CUP DRY PASTA AS PREPARED : 440 calories, 23 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 780 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 11 g protein

One place I never would have expected to find Chester Cheetah is in the pasta aisle. The brand let the cat out of the bag in 2020 that it would be turning its iconic crunchy snack into spoonable meals. Three flavors of the intriguing mashup were released in unison, including a Bold & Cheesy, Cheesy Jalapeno, and, of course, Flamin' Hot. I grabbed the first, most basic box for $1.69, hoping to experience that classic Cheetos flavor sans the spicy noise. The packaging additionally suggests topping your bowlful with real Cheetos, making it "Cruncheesy". But unfortunately, it does not provide you with the handful of Cheetos needed to do so (those would be sold separately).

The Look: So neon orange it makes the color of Kraft look natural. I was afraid it would stain my pan, not to mention my mouth–that's the synthetic dyes at work. The shape of the pasta is also quite different from the rest, appearing in long corkscrews rather than elbows.

The Taste: Dangerously cheesy, and I'm slightly ashamed to admit that I thoroughly enjoyed it. Each spoonful carries that distinct Cheetos tang (even if it is more like the dust from a nearly stale Cheeto than a fresh one). The result is something smooth yet bold with a strong cheesy punch. The noodles are just soft enough without being mushy, and the spirals hold in all the flavor–an elite mac and cheese shape if you ask me.

With all the artificiality, I think the Bold & Cheesy Mac is best left as just a once-in-a-while type of treat (much like Cheetos). But not bad, Chester. Not bad.

Kraft Original Mac & Cheese

PER 1 CUP PREPARED : 350 calories, 12 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 690 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (1 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 10 g protein

Kraft has always been in the cheese business and was, in fact, the first brand to come out with a boxed macaroni and cheese. With roots dating back to 1937 (in the Great Depression era), the product is now widely known as a pantry staple and one that leaves cheesy smiles wherever it goes. As Kraft has continued to blossom into different flavors and variations, so have its competitors. But none will ever be quite as iconic as the original Mac & Cheese in its still very affordable $1.29 blue box.

The Look: The same pale orange color and piped form we know and love. I do, however, seem to recall the boxes producing much more volume than what I poured into my bowl. Is it shrinkflation or just poor memory? I guess I'll never know.

The Taste: Just like the volume problem, it wasn't quite as flavorful as I remember–"diluted" is the word that kept popping up in my mind. But, even so, it's difficult to beat this nostalgic, just-came-home-from-school, watching-cartoons taste. The cheese sauce (despite its thin consistency) wraps the noodles in an American cheese-like blanket that is wholly reminiscent of Kraft Singles. It's certainly less bold than a cheddar cheese-blasted macaroni and cheese. But, it contains just enough salt and silkiness to keep you coming back for more–spoonful after spoonful, year after year.

Mac-A-Roni Creamy Cheddar

PER ½ CUP DRY PASTA PREPARED : 420 calories, 20 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 670 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (2 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 9 g protein

From the minds behind Rice-A-Roni and Pasta-Roni comes Mac-A-Roni (we see what they did there). The company actually started in 1958 with a product of half rice, half pasta, and has since flourished into an entire lineup of easy-to-make carb-loaded sides and meals. The Mac-A-Roni itself comes in a few different flavors, including the Creamy Cheddar box, which I snagged. To make it, you'll need the same ingredients as you do to whip up Kraft: ¼ cup of milk, four tablespoons of butter, the noodles, and the dry cheese packet. But the interesting thing is that Mac-A-Roni actually undermines Kraft in terms of price, standing at $1.25 a pop.

The Look: The small, curved noodles reminded me of Banza. But the cheese coating is less heavily applied here and dons more of a golden shade.

The Taste: There's a quality about this mac that is reminiscent of Velveeta, and I think it has everything to do with the cheese sauce. It's not overly cheesy but the bright cheddar notes help it to make a statement, pulling the enire bowl above more subtle flavors like Kraft and Annie's. Its creaminess also prevails and no complaints come from the arched al dente pasta. All around, a satisfying and filling dish.

Goodles Cheddy Mac

PER 1 CUP PREPARED : 270 calories, 4 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 600 mg sodium, 48 g carbs (7 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 15 g protein

Like Banza, Goodles is looking to reinvent the macaroni wheel. The brand's noodles are not made entirely from chickpeas, but the legume is in fact involved in the recipe. The pasta starts out with a blend of wheat flour, chickpea protein, and wheat protein. Then, nutrients from broccoli, spinach, kale, pumpkin, sweet potato, sunflower seed, cranberry, chlorella and mushrooms are extracted and added in for even more dietary benefits. Top it off with a blend of real cheddar cheese and you have one of the most trendy and talked-about macaroni products currently on the market. I picked up a box of the "good" stuff for $3.99.

The Look: Not quite as vibrant and fiery in appearance as Cheetos, but close–it looks to be made with more of a sharp cheddar cheese. I could also tell that not a single noodle is neglected, each one glistening in plenty of cheesy goop.

The Taste: About as good of a macaroni as you're going to get from a shelf stable box. It's rich and unbelievably buttery, even with just two tablespoons thrown in. The cheddar really struts its stuff and spreads the love throughout each bite. Additionally, while the alternative noodles were Banza's Achilles heel, you would never be able to tell the difference in Goodles creation. The pasta offers a bouncy texture and a taste just like any other brand.

With 15 grams of protein per serving (plus plenty of other benefits), this macaroni and cheese is a clear winner. And I've heard tales that the brand's other flavors are just as good, if not better.