5 Best Boxed Pancake Mixes, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these five boxed pancake mixes for a delicious and easy weekend breakfast.

For those slow Sunday mornings, when you want to pour some coffee and make a nice breakfast for the family, pancakes are a must. When it comes to good pancake mixes to have on hand in the cabinet, professionals in the industry recommend some brands over others. Switch4Good’s Chef Raphael Wrobel takes it a step farther, looking for brands that can deliver the nostalgia factor of long weekend breakfasts at the table with a healthy twist so you start the day feeling good.

Birch Benders Classic Recipe Pancake & Waffle Mix

The Birch Benders Classic Recipe Pancake & Waffle Mix is a vegan mix delivering fluffy, tasty pancakes. “This is the mix I recommend to people who are new to vegan cooking because it removes all the guesswork. You literally just add water, and that’s it,” said Chef Wrobel. “There is no hunting for an egg substitute or figuring out a dairy swap. It’s made with organic ingredients, and it whips up perfect, fluffy pancakes without any animal products in the batter. The brand also sells a mix boosted with plant-based protein, and if you’re interested in variety, Birch Benders also makes vegan-friendly blueberry, confetti, sweet potato, and other flavors for when you want to switch things up.

Bob’s Red Mill Buckwheat Pancake & Waffle Mix

The Bob’s Red Mill Buckwheat Pancake & Waffle Mix are a great option that aren’t overly sweet. “For those who like that heartier, more rustic stack of pancakes that aren’t overly sweetened, you might like this whole-grain option,” said Chef Wrobel. “Buckwheat gives you an earthy, slightly nutty flavor that holds up really well to maple syrup or a berry compote. It’s a good pick for anyone who wants their pancakes to feel a little more substantial and less like a sugar bomb first thing in the morning.”

It’s Really Vegan Original Pancake & Waffle Mix

For pancakes you can feel good about, It’s Really Vegan Original Pancake & Waffle Mix is a vegan option that come chef recommended. “As the name promises, this one is certified vegan from the start, and also dairy-, egg-, and soy-free. It’s sold at places like Walmart, so it’s accessible for many of your readers throughout the U.S., as well,” said Chef Wrobel. “I like recommending brands that build their whole identity around being reliably plant-based. There’s no fine print to check, no ingredient list to squint at in the store. Literally all you have to do is add water (or plant-based milk) for a fluffy, classic-style pancake. For those with multiple allergens, this brand is very good about labeling which allergens the products are free of, which is super important, as well.”

TruEats Pancake and Waffle Mix

The TruEats Pancake and Waffle Mix comes with benefits, not just a carb forward breakfast. “I absolutely love this brand because they are so good about labeling the benefits of the ingredients right on the package, and the ingredients are so much cleaner than most boxed mixes. I think it’s a much healthier option than many other brands you will find on the market today,” said Chef Wrobel.

Simple Mills Original Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Simple Mills Original Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix comes just a few ingredients to deliver delicious pancakes on the fly you can feel good about. “This is such an amazing mix for those who prefer as few ingredients as possible to keep things as safe and healthy as possible in a boxed mix. I love that it’s accessible to shoppers nearly everywhere in the U.S., as it can be ordered from places like Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, and elsewhere,” said Chef Wrobel. “The product is Certified Gluten-Free, Grain Free, and Corn Free, if you’re concerned about those allergens. Also, the sweetness from the organic coconut sugar, as well as the natural sweetness from the almond flour, makes this one of my all-time favorites without the need for extra toppings to boost the sweetness factor.”