7 Frozen Dinners That Taste Like Grandma’s Cooking, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these ready-to-heat meals offer comforting flavor.

Some frozen meals are so delicious and comforting they taste like home cooked dishes, with no prep, cooking, or cleanup. These ready-to-heat classics are so good shoppers keep them on hand for convenient, tasty meals that remind them of their favorite family go-tos. Whether it’s a chicken pot pie that ticks all the boxes or mac and cheese that tastes made from scratch, these grocery items deserve a spot in your freezer: Here are seven frozen dinners that taste like homemade comfort, shoppers say.

Stouffer’s Grandma’s Chicken and Vegetable Rice Bake

Stouffer’s Grandma’s Chicken and Vegetable Rice Bake tastes like authentic homecooked comfort food. “It’s like being at my grandmother’s house again. I can’t make it that good!” one fan said.

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie has that authentic homemade flavor, fans say. “I love that this pot pie is filled with tender chunks of chicken and has such a creamy, delicious flavor. It reminds me of the pot pies I enjoyed as a child,” one Walmart shopper said. “The hearty vegetables make it very satisfying and filling despite its small size.”

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese is on the pricier side but worth every penny, fans say. “This is adult mac and cheese. It’s perfectly seasoned and the cheeses are sharper and really flavorful unlike bland old orange kiddie mac,” one shopper said. “It serves four as a side or two as a main. It’s very rich and delicious. I’m a good cook and I know what I’m talking about.”

Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna

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Trader Joe’s fans are obsessed with the Family Style Meat Lasagna. “Their frozen lasagna might be the best frozen lasagna I’ve had,” one shopper said. “I think it’s great for a frozen lasagna, and I’m an Italian from NY. Cook it in the oven, not the microwave,” another commented.

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge Pizza

Screamin’ Sicilian’s Bessie’s Revenge pizza rivals delivery, shoppers say. “Screaming Sicilian 4 cheese pizza. I’ve had freshly made pizza that didn’t come close to being as good,” one fan said. “Not only does the cheese smell and taste like cheese it melts perfectly,” another Walmart shopper said. “The crust is thin and crispy with delicious taste. I keep tasting hints of garlic and the sauce wasn’t sweet or chemical tasting like the other brands.”

Amy’s Organic Gluten Free Corn & Tomatoes Enchilada

Amy’s Organic Gluten Free Corn & Tomatoes Enchilada is a quality frozen item that tastes homemade, fans say. “Those Amy’s enchiladas are better than most restaurants. I add extra cheese and fresh Pico de Gallo,” one shopper said.

Zatarain’s Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Zatarain’s Blackened Chicken Alfredo is the ultimate frozen comfort food that tastes like a family recipe. “This is amazingly good for frozen,” one fan said. “Sodium level is high but oh well. I love that it’s pretty much a complete meal with pasta/veg/protein. I’m pretty picky about frozen dinners, but I will always pick this one up.”