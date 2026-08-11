Discover 5 chef-recommended canned meats to keep in your pantry for quick, easy weeknight meals.

Let’s not kid ourselves, canned meat won’t be anything like meat from a butcher, but industry professionals point out that some brands come out on top among others if you need some quick fix protein options in the pantry. “While I feel canned meat will never replace a good piece of fresh meat, that doesn’t mean it can’t have a place in a good kitchen. There are plenty of days when having a quality can in the pantry can help you put together a satisfying meal in very little time,” explained Isaac Bernal, Executive Chef at Representation of Spain to the United Nations. When looking for canned meat to have on hand, there are three things to look at before it goes into your cart, starting with the ingredient list. “The shorter and easier it is to understand the better. The second is how much actual meat you’re getting in the can. Third is the sodium content because some brands can be surprisingly high.” After deciding on a quality product, Chef Bernal recommends browning the meat. “A common mistake is opening the can and serving it exactly as it is. It’s worth spending five extra minutes to heat a skillet and give them a little browning. It completely changes both the texture and the flavor.” Here are 5 canned meat brands that come chef recommended for your next quick weeknight meal.

Spam Classic

Spam Classic has been a popular option for a reason. “I completely understand why it’s remained so popular for so many years. The key is not to eat it straight from the can. Slice it and brown it well in a skillet, and it becomes something completely different. It develops a crispy exterior, stays juicy inside, and pairs really well with rice, eggs, sautéed vegetables, or even in a sandwich,” Chef Bernal says.

Keystone All Natural Beef

The Keystone All Natural Beef has a natural texture that even the top chefs in the industry can appreciate. “What I like most is that the meat keeps a very natural texture, and the ingredient list is refreshingly simple. It’s a pantry staple you can add to a stew, tacos, or even a pasta sauce with an outcome that tastes like you’ve spent much longer cooking than you actually have,” Chef no insert itBernal says.

Keystone All Natural Chicken

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The Keystone All Natural Chicken, similar to the beef, is a great choice that delivers nice texture and flavor. “I always try to keep a can or two in the pantry. In just a few minutes, you can make a salad, fajita filling, croquettes, or a soup. On days when you’re short on time, it’s a product that really delivers,” Chef Bernal says.

Hormel Roast Beef

Products like Hormel’s roast beef, or the HORMEL MARY KITCHEN Roast Beef Hash, work well in a pinch. “This product really benefits from being warmed slowly with a little broth or its own juices. I especially like using it for hot sandwiches or serving it with mashed potatoes. They’re simple meals but they’re comforting and full of flavor,” Chef Bernal says.

Libby’s Corned Beef

The Libby’s Corned Beef is tasty when browned and served with some fried eggs. “It has a very distinctive flavor and it doesn’t pretend to be anything else. That’s exactly why I like it. Brown it well with potatoes and onions or serve it with eggs, and you’ve got a breakfast or an easy meal with very little effort,” Chef Bernal says.