5 Best Ice Cream Sandwich Brands, According to Shoppers

Discover five top-rated ice cream sandwich brands shoppers love for a perfect summer treat.

Nothing makes you feel like a kid again like a fresh ice cream sandwich in the summer. Whether you’re sneaking one yourself or passing them out to the neighborhood kiddos after a pool party, an ice cream sandwich on a hot day just hits the spot. Here are 5 brands worth buying, according to shoppers.

Klondike Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

What would you do for a Klondike Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich? For shoppers, they say it’s one of the best! “I love the size and shape of the sandwich. The chocolate cover is just the right texture and biting into it is such a treat. I love the taste, just the right amount of sweetness. You’ll love them,” a reviewer said. “I am addicted to these Klondike Vanilla Ice cream Sandwiches!! They are creamy, portion sized perfectly and delicious,” another said.

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches

The Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches are a top contender, according to customers. “These are the best store bought ice cream sandwiches there is!! I’m addicted,” a reviewer said. “These Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches are so good! The creamy cookies-and-cream ice cream is packed with delicious cookie pieces, and the soft chocolate cookies on the outside make the perfect combination. They’re rich, satisfying, and have just the right amount of sweetness without being overwhelming,” another said.

Nightingale The Classic Ice Cream Sandwiches

The Nightingale The Classic Ice Cream Sandwiches are a favorite among shoppers, with reviewers saying “10 out of 10 would do it again. It’s a grownups ice cream sandwich.” Another said, “This is definitely one of my new favorite sweet treats for dessert after dinner. The cookie is so soft and chocolatey, while the ice cream is thick and creamy. The size of this ice cream sandwich is perfect to cure a craving, while leaving you satisfied and not feeling like you need more. I am usually skeptical about these types of dessert because the cookie is usually hard but this was a unique instance where the cookie is actually soft and easy to enjoy.”

Favorite Day Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

The Favorite Day Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches are a solid standard ice cream sandwich that shoppers love. “These are soft and delicious as is, but we also like to add these to ice cream cakes, or mix with sprinkles and make ice cream sundaes,” a reviewer said. “I’ve tried ice cream sandwiches from most retailers at this point and these are definitely the best! Soft cookies and creamy ice cream. Really good,” another said.

Oreo Frozen Ice Cream Dessert Sandwich

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The Oreo Frozen Ice Cream Dessert Sandwich is an excellent choice, and a favorite of customers. “I was honestly surprised by how good these Oreo frozen sandwiches were. The ice cream was super creamy and the Oreo cookies [stayed] soft enough to bite into whiteout making a mess,” a reviewer said. “These deserve so much more recognition. They are SO good. crunchy cookies separated by oreo filled ice cream make the perfect treat or dessert for any occasion.”