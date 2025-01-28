5 Costco Breads That Members Call 'Literally the Best'

Costco's gigantic bakery section is packed full of breads, cakes, pastries, and more—but for true bread-lovers, a handful of options are well worth making a trip to the store. These breads include the Kirkland Signature brand as well as big-name brands, imported options from Europe, and European-inspired options. While some of the star breads are seasonal, they are absolutely worth stocking up on if you spot them in your local warehouse. Here are 5 breads Costco members are crazy about.

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread

Costco members rave about the Kirkland Signature Garlic Parmesan bread. "The Roasted Garlic Parmesan bread is fabulous. Saw it first a week ago in Fresno. Maybe it's been around longer, but it's new to me. Makes a great Brie and fig jam grilled cheese," one very impressed Redditor said. "Got this in Silverdale, WA a few weeks ago. My wife and I loved it, ate it over three days. Warm it up in the oven for a crispy crust and steamy inside before cutting, it's great for dipping in soups!" said another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Croissant Loaf

The Schwartz Brothers Bakery Croissant Loaf is a must-have for Costco shoppers, with one Redditor saying they ate an entire loaf in under 24 hours. "I made French toast with this," another recommended. "It makes the best grilled cheese ever!" suggested another fan.

15 Restaurant Chains That Serve Bread So Good It Steals the Show

Kirkland Country French Loaf

Kirkland Country French Loaf gets high praise from Costco shoppers. "Kirkland Country French may be the best bread I've eaten in my entire life," one said. "If I buy this bread warm I am guaranteed to eat an entire loaf before I make it home," another customer agreed. "A must buy every trip. Freezes very well too. Garlic bread, pulled apart and dipped in oil, French toast, sandwiches, toasted, egg bake … so many other things. Love it," said another.

Menissez Baguettes

The Menissez brand par-baked baguettes are a huge hit with Costco shoppers when they randomly appear in the bread aisle. "Literally the best bread (baguettes) ever at Costco. Our Costco had these baguettes last year at some point (North Dallas). They just got them back and they are some of the best baguettes we have ever had (and I bake my own sourdough bread). I don't know if it's a seasonal item or not, but if your Costco carries them, they are vac packed and shelf stable. Put them in the oven at 350 for 10 minutes and you'd think they are fresh baked. There are five in a pack for I think $5.98. Definitely well worth it!!" one Redditor said. "I just bought these based on this thread. Totally worth it! Love them," another agreed.

Dave's Killer Bread Good Seed

Costco members love stocking up on Dave's Killer Bread Good Seed when they hit up their local store. "The bread to ruin all other breads!" one Redditor said. "I really like this bread. It's dense so thin sliced is good and cuts a little bit of the carbs. It's more than other breads but it's not outrageously priced," said another. "Of all the Dave's breads this has the most omega 3 per oz/slice. About 2x as much as the next closest."