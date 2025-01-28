 Skip to content

5 Costco Breads That Members Call 'Literally the Best'

Shoppers say these Costco breads are so good, they’re worth the trip.
Published on January 28, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Costco's gigantic bakery section is packed full of breads, cakes, pastries, and more—but for true bread-lovers, a handful of options are well worth making a trip to the store. These breads include the Kirkland Signature brand as well as big-name brands, imported options from Europe, and European-inspired options. While some of the star breads are seasonal, they are absolutely worth stocking up on if you spot them in your local warehouse. Here are 5 breads Costco members are crazy about.

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread

Kirkland Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread
Costco members rave about the Kirkland Signature Garlic Parmesan bread. "The Roasted Garlic Parmesan bread is fabulous. Saw it first a week ago in Fresno. Maybe it's been around longer, but it's new to me. Makes a great Brie and fig jam grilled cheese," one very impressed Redditor said. "Got this in Silverdale, WA a few weeks ago. My wife and I loved it, ate it over three days. Warm it up in the oven for a crispy crust and steamy inside before cutting, it's great for dipping in soups!" said another.

Croissant Loaf

Schwartz Brothers Bakery Croissant Loaf
The Schwartz Brothers Bakery Croissant Loaf is a must-have for Costco shoppers, with one Redditor saying they ate an entire loaf in under 24 hours. "I made French toast with this," another recommended. "It makes the best grilled cheese ever!" suggested another fan.

Kirkland Country French Loaf

Kirkland Signature Country French Bread
Kirkland Country French Loaf gets high praise from Costco shoppers. "Kirkland Country French may be the best bread I've eaten in my entire life," one said. "If I buy this bread warm I am guaranteed to eat an entire loaf before I make it home," another customer agreed. "A must buy every trip. Freezes very well too. Garlic bread, pulled apart and dipped in oil, French toast, sandwiches, toasted, egg bake … so many other things. Love it," said another.

Menissez Baguettes

Costco Menissez French Baguettes
The Menissez brand par-baked baguettes are a huge hit with Costco shoppers when they randomly appear in the bread aisle. "Literally the best bread (baguettes) ever at Costco. Our Costco had these baguettes last year at some point (North Dallas). They just got them back and they are some of the best baguettes we have ever had (and I bake my own sourdough bread). I don't know if it's a seasonal item or not, but if your Costco carries them, they are vac packed and shelf stable. Put them in the oven at 350 for 10 minutes and you'd think they are fresh baked. There are five in a pack for I think $5.98. Definitely well worth it!!" one Redditor said. "I just bought these based on this thread. Totally worth it! Love them," another agreed.

Dave's Killer Bread Good Seed

Dave's Killer Bread Good Seed
Costco members love stocking up on Dave's Killer Bread Good Seed when they hit up their local store. "The bread to ruin all other breads!" one Redditor said. "I really like this bread. It's dense so thin sliced is good and cuts a little bit of the carbs. It's more than other breads but it's not outrageously priced," said another. "Of all the Dave's breads this has the most omega 3 per oz/slice. About 2x as much as the next closest."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more about Ferozan
