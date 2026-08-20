These restaurant chains serve generous breakfast buffets with all the classics.

I am a sucker for breakfast buffets. When I am on vacation, you can always find me in the buffet line as soon as I am up, ordering eggs from the omelet bar and piling my plate high with fruit, breakfast meat, and baked goods. I recently stayed at the Four Seasons in Nevis, and boy was that buffet a treat. Unfortunately, you won’t find a Four Seasons-worthy gourmet spread at most chain restaurants. However, you can find a solid, all-you-can-eat selection of your favorite breakfast foods. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best breakfast buffets, according to diners.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s Sunday breakfast buffet is a longtime diner favorite. The all-you-can-eat extravaganza includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, grits, and eggs. “When I was a kid my family used to Vacation in Chincoteague, VA, and the ride back to NJ was never complete without a French Toast Stick stop at Shoney’s! They were so damn good,” a Redditor recalls.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral, one of the last surviving buffet chains, is only open for lunch and dinner during the week. On the weekends, however, diners can indulge in the weekend breakfast buffet. There is endless bacon, omelets, and pancakes, and an all-you-can-eat feast for under $20. The “fluffy” buttermilk pancakes are wildly popular, and if you are lucky, you might find specialty options like Cinnamon Roll or Oreo S’mores pancakes.

Western Sizzlin

Western Sizzlin serves an all-you-can-eat weekend breakfast buffet primarily on Saturdays and Sundays, typically from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Expect scrambled eggs, bacon, link and patty sausage, smoked sausage, sausage gravy, ham, tenderloin with gravy, home-fried potatoes or hashbrown casserole, pancakes, waffles, French toast, cinnamon rolls, cheese grits, regular grits, biscuits, muffins, and danishes. “We thoroughly enjoy it and go on a regular basis, if you time it right like 20 minutes before lunch you can get food from breakfast and lunch for the price of breakfast,” a Facebooker writes. “I eat there ALL THE TIME!! Breakfast is yummy love their fruit and real eggs!!!” adds another.

Campfire Kitchen or Timbers Table and Kitchen at Great Wolf Lodge

One of my favorite things about going on vacation is a breakfast buffet, as they have become few and far between in terms of availability. Over at Campfire Kitchen, the water park resort’s buffet-style eatery, you can enjoy a hearty all-you-can-eat breakfast any day of the week. Some people complain about the price, but I have found that for a hotel buffet, it’s pretty competitive. They have all the usuals, including breakfast meats, scrambled eggs, baked goods, cereal, and a carving station with ham. You can also custom-order whatever eggs or omelet you want, and fill up your coffee or juice cup over and over again.

Chuck-A-Rama

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Chuck-A-Rama serves an all-you-can-eat weekend breakfast buffet on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at most of their locations. “Delicious. We have needed a breakfast buffet in Idaho Falls for a very long time,” writes a Facebooker. “I liked it… the omelet was delicious,” another adds.