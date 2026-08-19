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5 BBQ Chains With the Best BBQ Chicken and Cornbread, According to Diners

Evidence-Based
These BBQ chains pair smoky chicken with sweet, savory cornbread.
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August 19, 2026

I love BBQ chicken and cornbread, especially when eaten together. In fact, it is one of my favorite duos whenever I visit a BBQ restaurant. There is something about a sweet, somewhat spicy sauce slathered over a piece of chicken that pairs perfectly with a sweet-meets-savory piece of cornbread that hits the right flavor notes. Where can you experience the two? Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best BBQ chicken and cornbreads, according to diners.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave's

Famous Dave’s offers an extensive selection of BBQ chicken options. My go-to is the BBQ Chicken, “Country-roasted and slathered with Rich & Sassy” sauce. You can also order BBQ Pulled Chicken, which is roasted and pulled, or opt for a Grilled Chicken Breast, a “marinated, char-grilled chicken breast.” Whichever you choose, get the cornbread muffins, which are so delicious that they sell the boxed mix at Walmart. Diners say they have a touch of sweetness and amazing flavor. They are “so good there ought to be a sin tax on it,” said one Tripadvisor user. “We never leave without a takeout order of a dozen.”

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ/Facebook

Mission BBQ is another chain with “tender and juicy” pulled BBQ chicken. You can also order it on the bone as a “half a yard bird.” Both are delicious and can be smothered in the BBQ sauce of your choice. One Redditor maintains that the “cornbread, which is normally not something I eat,” is delicious. “I was pleasantly surprised. Topped with a little butter and honey, it served as a wonderful dessert to cap off the meal,” they said.

The Smoke Shop BBQ

The Smoke Shop BBQ/Fcaebook

At The Smoke Shop BBQ, chef Andy Husbands serves chicken in several styles, including twice-smoked pulled BBQ chicken, which is perfectly delicious. The chain also has “The Cornbread,” which is delicious. “The cornbread was moist, sweet, and a perfect accompaniment to the crispy, juicy chicken,” says a customer in a Google review, calling it “the most perfect cornbread [they’ve] ever tasted.” Another added: “I do not know what they put in their cornbread but I don’t think I will ever have cornbread anywhere else,” they said. “It was magical.”

City Barbeque

City Barbeque

At City Barbeque, you have a few options when it comes to chicken, but the”Half Bird,” a bone-in chicken, “smoked over local hickory,” is a favorite for BBQ chicken lovers, who smother it in their favorite sauce. And the scratch-made, fresh-baked cornbread is just as good.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Texas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit slow-smokes its chicken over hickory pits on-site, locking in moisture and rich, smoky juiciness. The chicken breast is “Lean, mean, and hickory-kissed,” the menu reads. “Our sliced Chicken Breast is smoked to juicy perfection, with just enough pit magic to keep things tender and flavorful.” The chain also serves a delicious cornbread muffin, one of its most popular sides.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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