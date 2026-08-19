5 BBQ Chains With the Best BBQ Chicken and Cornbread, According to Diners

These BBQ chains pair smoky chicken with sweet, savory cornbread.

I love BBQ chicken and cornbread, especially when eaten together. In fact, it is one of my favorite duos whenever I visit a BBQ restaurant. There is something about a sweet, somewhat spicy sauce slathered over a piece of chicken that pairs perfectly with a sweet-meets-savory piece of cornbread that hits the right flavor notes. Where can you experience the two? Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best BBQ chicken and cornbreads, according to diners.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s offers an extensive selection of BBQ chicken options. My go-to is the BBQ Chicken, “Country-roasted and slathered with Rich & Sassy” sauce. You can also order BBQ Pulled Chicken, which is roasted and pulled, or opt for a Grilled Chicken Breast, a “marinated, char-grilled chicken breast.” Whichever you choose, get the cornbread muffins, which are so delicious that they sell the boxed mix at Walmart. Diners say they have a touch of sweetness and amazing flavor. They are “so good there ought to be a sin tax on it,” said one Tripadvisor user. “We never leave without a takeout order of a dozen.”

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is another chain with “tender and juicy” pulled BBQ chicken. You can also order it on the bone as a “half a yard bird.” Both are delicious and can be smothered in the BBQ sauce of your choice. One Redditor maintains that the “cornbread, which is normally not something I eat,” is delicious. “I was pleasantly surprised. Topped with a little butter and honey, it served as a wonderful dessert to cap off the meal,” they said.

The Smoke Shop BBQ

At The Smoke Shop BBQ, chef Andy Husbands serves chicken in several styles, including twice-smoked pulled BBQ chicken, which is perfectly delicious. The chain also has “The Cornbread,” which is delicious. “The cornbread was moist, sweet, and a perfect accompaniment to the crispy, juicy chicken,” says a customer in a Google review, calling it “the most perfect cornbread [they’ve] ever tasted.” Another added: “I do not know what they put in their cornbread but I don’t think I will ever have cornbread anywhere else,” they said. “It was magical.”

City Barbeque

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At City Barbeque, you have a few options when it comes to chicken, but the”Half Bird,” a bone-in chicken, “smoked over local hickory,” is a favorite for BBQ chicken lovers, who smother it in their favorite sauce. And the scratch-made, fresh-baked cornbread is just as good.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Texas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit slow-smokes its chicken over hickory pits on-site, locking in moisture and rich, smoky juiciness. The chicken breast is “Lean, mean, and hickory-kissed,” the menu reads. “Our sliced Chicken Breast is smoked to juicy perfection, with just enough pit magic to keep things tender and flavorful.” The chain also serves a delicious cornbread muffin, one of its most popular sides.