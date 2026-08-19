5 Steakhouse Chains With the Most Tender T-Bones, According to Diners

Diners share which major steakhouse chains serve the most tender T-bone cuts.

Opting for a delicious T-bone at a steakhouse is definitely the way to go when you’re extra-hungry: This hefty cut of meat contains both New York strip and filet mignon, allowing diners to feast on a generous serving of savory, flavorful beef with sides like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Getting the temperature right on a juicy t-bone requires skill and care, and many spots get it right every time: Here are five chains with the most tender t-bones, according to diners.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille‘s Dry-Aged Porterhouse is outstanding. “I had the filet which was seasoned and prepared perfectly. My husband had the T Bone and it was almost as tender as the filet and had so much flavor. He said it was the best he has ever had,” one diner shared.

Texas Roadhouse

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The 23-ounce Porterhouse T-Bone from Texas Roadhouse is a fan-favorite steak. “The filet, ribeye, and t-bones I’ve had here were some of the best steaks I’ve had here in Austin. Not quite Ruth Chris’s, but hey you’re paying less than half as much for a steak that IMO is almost just as good,” one diner said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Fire-Grilled T-Bone at LongHorn Steakhouse combines the rich flavor of a strip with a tender buttery filet in one big 18 oz. bone-in cut, seasoned with smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled to perfection. “Ok so I know it’s a chain but Longhorn was awesome today,” one fan said. “We ordered the Longhorn steak (porterhouse) and split it (I’m a filet gal & hubs will eat any cut 😂).”

Saltgrass Steak House

The Texas T-Bone at Saltgrass Steak House is 18 oz of pure deliciousness. “The food was amazing, the service even more so, the Steak (T bone) out of this world,” one diner said. “The ribs to die for, the surf and turf brilliantly cooked, the salads sensational, warm bread, good IPA on draught and one slice of cheesecake to share at the end…almost destroyed us, but managed it.”

Ruth’s Chris

The massive 24 oz T-Bone at Ruth’s Chris is a must-have steak. “The food was outstanding (we ordered a fillet, T-bone and salmon for entrées, along with Caesar salad, salads and an exceptional French onion soup), but beyond that, the service was outstanding (kudos to Martin), management and bar staff personable, and the member of our group celebrating a birthday felt celebrated,” one diner said.