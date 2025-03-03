6 Chains That Make Burgers With Fresh Beef—Not Gross Frozen Patties

Next time you're craving a delicious burger and can't decide where to grab one, knowing which restaurants use fresh vs frozen patties might sway your choice. "Frozen patties tend to be dryer. They lose moisture through the thawing process," Jim Perillo, executive chef at The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, New York, tells AllRecipes. "Pre-cooked frozen patties that have been sitting also leave much to be desired. Nothing beats a fresh burger." Dedicated loyalists to certain burger chains, such as In-N-Out, agree—there is a nuance to a well-made, freshly-prepared burger which turns a good burger into an unforgettable one. Here are 6 chains that make all their burgers with fresh, never-frozen beef.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out is explicit about making everything from scratch inside restaurants, using fresh beef patties and hand-cutting fries. "From the first bite of your burger to your last french fry, quality is the most important ingredient at In-N-Out Burger. We don't freeze, pre-package or microwave our food," the company says. "We have always made our hamburger patties ourselves using only fresh, 100% USDA ground chuck — free of additives, fillers and preservatives. We deliver them to our stores direct from our own patty-making facilities in Baldwin Park, California; Lathrop, California; and Dallas, Texas. We control the whole process, so we can be certain of the quality and freshness of every patty we make."

Shake Shack

Shake Shack's delicious Smashburgers are also made fresh and never frozen. The restaurant chain is also one of very few that have no antibiotics in its meat supply. "Our custom 100% Angus beef blend, never frozen, no hormones or antibiotics ever, humanely raised and grazed in the USA," Shake Shack says. "We believe in the welfare of the cattle raised for our supply chain and require that our suppliers adhere to the highest animal handling and care standards."

Wendy's

Wendy's is proud to serve fresh, never frozen beef patties in all its burgers—and they've never done it any other way. "Square beef patties make it easy to know you're enjoying the very best hamburger for your buck: fresh, never frozen and made from 100% real beef," the company says. "Our signature square hamburger patties have no fillers or additives, because we know the beef is what matters when it comes to making the best hamburger in the game."

Five Guys

Not only does Five Guys not use frozen patties, they have ground beef shipped over and form the burger patties on-site. "We only use fresh ground beef. We only use peanut oil. There are no freezers in Five Guys locations, just coolers," the company says.

Culver's

When you visit Culver's, you know you're enjoying a burger that is made fresh and to order. "When it comes to beef, you want fresh beef," the company says. "Frozen beef loses moisture and when you lose moisture, you lose flavor. And we won't compromise on that. Your food doesn't touch the grill until after you order. Soon your meal is delivered hot, right to your table, same as we've been doing since the day we opened in our beloved Sauk City, Wisconsin, where folks don't mind a short wait for something great. We think you'll appreciate it too."

Whataburger

Whataburger prides itself on using fresh, never-frozen ingredients, including its beef. "As a burger company, our beef is the cornerstone of our commitment to fresh," the company says. "We don't just tell our customers it's fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn't hit the grill until you order it. And our beef has one of the quickest production-to-grill timelines in the quick service restaurant industry. What's more, we strive for high quality, and simple ingredients in all elements of our food. Without it, our bold flavors would not be possible."