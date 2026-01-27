5 Best Canned Chicken Soups in Grocery Stores, According to Shoppers

These canned chicken soups shoppers love deliver comforting flavor, clean ingredients, and easy meals.

There are few things more comforting during cold and flu season than a hearty, nutritious cup of chicken soup. This savory soup is delicious and versatile, with some brands including tons of vegetables while others focusing on noodles, some are spicy, others are gluten-free. Whether enjoyed by itself or as a base for a meal, there are some truly exceptional canned options available these days. Here are five of the best chicken soups you can grab on your next grocery trip.

Pacific Foods Organic Chicken Noodle Soup

Pacific Foods Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is a delicious option made with organic chicken, chicken broth, hearty egg noodles and garden vegetables. "My favorite go-to canned soup when my family is sick. It's so tasty, light, and not too salty. The ingredients are so clean compared to many others," one Target shopper said.

Annie’s Homegrown Organic Chicken Noodle Soup

Annie’s Homegrown Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is made with chicken, carrots and celery. “Amazing Chicken noodle soup, very heart-warming, wholesome, and flavorful. My favorite organic chicken noodle soup,” one happy customer wrote in the reviews.

Progresso Chicken and Homestyle Noodles Canned Soup

Progresso Rich and Hearty Chicken and Homestyle Noodles Canned Soup is made with delicious ingredients, including white meat chicken, carrots, egg noodles, and celery. “This is a very good, low effort meal for folks who need a gluten free comfort meal,” one shopper said. “I’m so glad that this product is available for us folks who are craving the tastes of our childhood when we are not feeling well with the convenience of having a canned item that is gluten free.”

Old El Paso Chicken Tortilla Soup

Old El Paso Chicken Tortilla Soup is a mildly spicy chicken soup made with chicken broth, tomatoes, green sweet peppers, cooked chicken, corn, and other ingredients. “Mixed with white queso blanco soup to top my beef and chicken flour taquitos. Fantastic and easy meal,’ one fan shared. “Cooked for 30 min at 360° until bubbly. Served with guacamole, salsa and chips. Easy 30 min meal.”

Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup

Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup is made with chicken meat with no antibiotics and delicious, fresh noodles. “I absolutely love the taste of this chicken noodle soup the texture is very satisfying and easy to eat. The package is wholesome and brings me back to my childhood when my grandma used to make us this soup. I also appreciate how inexpensive these cans are but are still so delicious and filling,” one shopper said.