These grocery store soups actually deliver big, tender pieces of real chicken.

There is nothing quite like a bowl of chicken noodle soup made from scratch. You know, that broth that tastes so rich, you know it has been simmering all day, with huge chunks of chicken and tender veggies, swimming alongside noodles or rice. If you don’t have time to make a fresh batch of soup, there are a number of canned options at the grocery store that will hit the spot and even feature huge chunks of meat. Here are 5 canned soups made with whole cuts of chicken.

Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle

Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle features large, tender white-meat chicken chunks, egg noodles, and savory vegetables in a flavorful broth. “Progresso chicken noodle soup is so much better than Campbell’s. It has heartier pieces of chicken, carrots, & the noodles are like homemade. Perfect on a chilly day with a grilled cheese sandwich!” a Target shopper says.

Campbell’s Homestyle Chicken Noodle

Campbell’s Homestyle Chicken Noodle is another favorite of shoppers, with fork-cut “chicken meat” pieces “with no antibiotics.” It is a classic and people maintain it reminds them of childhood.

Pacific Foods Chicken & Wild Rice

Pacific Foods Chicken & Wild Rice is made with whole chicken and wild rice. "This stuff is so dang good and the calories are decent. I sometimes add additional chicken bone broth or veggies for added protein/bulk," a Redditor says. "This soup is delicious! I really enjoyed the flavors and the consistency of the soup, to me it didn't taste like your typical canned soup. It has big meaty pieces of chicken and lots of carrot and rice. The broth has a lovely consistency and lots of flavor, I will be buying this brand over my regular canned soup from now on. The quality and overall taste is just way better. Would recommend. I can't wait to try the other flavors from this brand," a Target shopper adds.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup

Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup is “cozy, comforting, and filling,” like chicken soup should be, featuring a base of savory Chicken broth, hearty chunks of white meat, and corkscrew-shaped egg noodles.

Wegman’s Chicken Noodle

Wegmans Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup is another favorite of shoppers. There are big chunks of chicken, veggies, and noodles in a great broth. “The soup is very good for the value. The chicken meat is large and flavorful,” a shopper says.