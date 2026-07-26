5 Frozen “Hungry-Man Style” Dinners With Full Meat Portions

These hearty frozen TV dinners pack big portions and high protein.

Hungry-Man style dinners are essentially frozen TV dinners at their best: Microwavable meals ready in minutes, with a nice combination of meat, vegetables, and starch, sometimes with dessert included. These simple, no-frills meals are convenient, packed with flavor, and perfect for nights when you just want a meal on the table quickly without any fuss or cleanup. There are several different versions of these hungry-man dinners to choose from but one thing they all have in common is low prices and big portions: Here are five with full meat portions to keep in your freezer.

Hungry-Man Smokin’ Backyard Barbeque

Hungry-Man Smokin’ Backyard Barbeque contains a grilled glazed chicken patty and a rib-shaped pork patty in chipotle barbeque sauce, home-style mashed potatoes and sweet corn side dishes, and one chocolate brownie dessert. With 28 g of protein this is a truly hearty option.

Banquet Salisbury Steak

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Banquet Salisbury Steak features a Salisbury steak patty, creamy mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet corn and a cinnamon apple dessert. “A great full meal with the right portions and the right items that compliment one another. It’s a full meal that’s ready to microwave and is ready in minutes without spending lots of time in the kitchen,” one shopper said.

Night Hawk Top Chop’t Classic

Night Hawk Top Chop’t Classic contains mashed potatoes topped with cheese and bacon and charbroiled chopped beef with sauce. “Surprisingly, this was good. And I hate frozen dinners. It has a charbroiled taste to it like it was cooked on the grill,” one Walmart shopper said.

Banquet Double Backyard BBQ

Banquet Double Backyard BBQ contains two boneless, rib-shaped patties coated in mesquite barbecue sauce and creamy mac and cheese. “This was a satisfying meal with plenty of bold BBQ flavor! The meat was flavorful, and the meal was filling thanks to the 22 grams of protein,” one diner said.

Devour Smokehouse Meat & Potatoes with Chicken, Sausage & Bacon

Devour Smokehouse Meat & Potatoes with Chicken, Sausage & Bacon is a hearty meal served with a Memphis Style BBQ Sauce. “These are absolutely, hands down the best frozen meals I have ever eaten,” one shopper raved.