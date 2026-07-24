I Tried 6 Canned Chicken Noodle Soups & One Brand Actually Tastes Like Grandma’s

I ranked popular canned chicken noodle soups to find the one that tastes like homemade.

The timing for this article couldn’t be more perfect as I currently have a nasty cold (once the kids start school it’s not if you get sick, but when) so naturally I jumped at the opportunity to taste test chicken noodle soup. I love chicken noodle soup at the best of times: This savory, rich, beautiful soup never fails to make me feel soothed, happy, and nourished, from the most basic soup and noodle option to homemade bone broth (for when you really need the big guns). I tasted and ranked six different shelf-stable chicken noodle soups based on taste, texture, quality, and whether it’s something I would keep on hand permanently—here’s the list, ranked from “fine in a pinch” to “tastes homemade”. (After all that soup I feel much better, by the way).

Amy’s No Chicken Noodle Soup

Amy’s No Chicken Noodle Soup is a vegan option for people craving that chicken noodle taste with just plant-based ingredients. I’m not vegan so maybe this soup just isn’t for me, but it tasted very odd. The broth was strangely sweet with an aftertaste I can’t put my finger on, and the overall flavor was unpleasant. The noodles were not bad, but I would not get this one again.

Campbell’s Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Campbell’s Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup is a classic comfort food containing chicken, egg noodles, carrots, and celery. The broth itself was clean and nice-tasting, with a savory flavor that scores nostalgia points. The noodles were sadly mushy, and there could have been more vegetables and chicken, but it was fine for a basic chicken noodle option.

Progresso Creamy Chicken Noodle

Progresso Creamy Chicken Noodle is a creamy, delicious soup containing noodles, carrots, chicken, celery, and egg noodles. The flavor of the soup was lovely, just creamy enough to be comforting without losing that rich chicken broth taste and texture. The noodles and vegetables didn’t have the best texture but overall it was a flavorful, soothing soup.

Pacific Foods Organic Chicken Noodle Soup

The Pacific Foods Organic Chicken Noodle Soup was a nice soup overall, ticking all the boxes (especially ingredient quality). The vegetables were a little too soft but that was a problem across the board, not just for this brand. The broth needed a little seasoning compared to the other soups, but the noodles had a nice texture and the chicken was tender. A very good middle-of-the-road chicken noodle soup option.

Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken Noodle Soup

Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken Noodle Soup is a lovely Italian-style soup seasoned to perfection. The broth is clean and flavorful with the Italian spices adding warmth and a lovely overall taste, rich and comforting. The noodles had a nice texture and the vegetables were plentiful, but there wasn’t nearly enough chicken. Overall it was a delicious soup I would buy again.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zoup! Chicken Noodle Soup

Zoup! Chicken Noodle Soup is the winner! I absolutely loved this. The broth was outstanding; so rich and flavorful, I could have had a bowl of just the broth and been quite happy. The chicken was tender and while the vegetables had the same textural issues as the other soups, they didn’t detract from the soup as a whole. This is the closest to homemade from all the canned chicken noodle soups, like a warm hug in a cup. I would 100 percent buy this soup again.