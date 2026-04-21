Canned soups with real vegetables and cleaner ingredient lists.

There is nothing more delicious than a freshly cooked pot of soup made from scratch, slow-simmered broth and veggies, fresh herbs, and a great broth base. However, home-cooked soup isn’t always a realistic option. Luckily, there are canned versions that are pretty darn delicious, and some of them are actually relatively healthy. “Not all canned or boxed soups are created equal,” Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, previously told ETNT. If you want a delicious veggie-filled soup minus fillers, there are a handful of reliable brands. Here are the 6 best canned soups made with 100% real vegetables and no fillers.

Amy’s Organic

Amy’s Organics soups are vegetable-forward, organic, and largely free of preservatives, making them closer to a homemade option than most shelf-stable soups. “A higher vegetable content means more fiber, phytonutrients, and volume for fullness,” says Collingwood. My personal favorites include any of the lentil soup flavors, which are extra fibrous and high in protein.

Pacific Foods

Pacific Foods uses real bone or vegetable broth as the base, not starch-thickened water. “Many of their soups rely on recognizable ingredients like vegetables, legumes, and grains rather than artificial flavors,” says Collingwood. “Broth-based soups with whole ingredients support satiety without excess calories. They’re especially helpful when appetite is low or digestion feels off, because liquid meals are often easier to tolerate. Sodium content varies by flavor, so pairing soup with potassium-rich foods (like vegetables or beans) helps balance intake,” she adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Health Valley

Health Valley Organic Soup uses organic broth, simple seasonings, and gentle flavors, “which appeals to people sensitive to overly salty or heavily seasoned foods,” says Collingwood. “Mildly seasoned soups can be especially helpful for digestive health, recovery days, or when appetite is low. They also make a great base for customization. Great for people prioritizing organic ingredients and minimal processing.”

Rao’s Homemade Vegetable Minestrone

Slow-simmered, small-batch quality veggies.

Rao’s Homemade Vegetable Minestrone Soup is not sold in a can, but a jar, and is slow-simmered and made with delicious veggies. The Italian tomato broth is filled with carrots, celery, onions, ditalini pasta, potatoes, zucchini, peas, green beans, red Kidney Beans, and chickpeas.

Uptons Naturals

Upton’s Naturals Italian Wedding Soup is another great health-forward option, made with no hydrogenated fats or high fructose corn syrup and no bleached or bromated flour.”Upton’s makes amazing soups if you can find them. The Italian Wedding Soup is the best imo, followed by the Chik Noodle,” a Redditor says. “Upton Naturals Italian Wedding is delicious – they have some other varieties too, that’s just my fav,” another agrees.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is another reliable option for healthy soup made with real veggies. “Trader Joe’s tends to keep ingredient lists short, relying on simple seasonings and straightforward recipes rather than additives,” says Collingwood. “Shorter ingredient lists generally mean fewer emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, and stabilizers, which can be beneficial for gut health and overall food quality. Use these soups as a starter or side, and add protein or whole grains to increase staying power.”