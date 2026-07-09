4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Corned Beef Hash, According to Chefs

Chefs share their top picks for the best chain restaurant corned beef hash.

Corned beef hash is one of those breakfast classics that’s simple on paper but surprisingly easy to get wrong. The best versions strike the right balance of crispy potatoes, tender corned beef, and rich, savory flavor, making them just as satisfying on their own as they are topped with eggs. According to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, these chain restaurants serve corned beef hash that’s worth ordering.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner takes a hearty, homestyle approach to corned beef hash, right at home on its comfort-food-focused menu. Buchanan says the generous portions of corned beef and crispy potatoes make it a satisfying breakfast, especially when served alongside eggs and toast. “Black Bear Diner offers homemade slow-cooked corned beef shredded hash with eggs and potatoes that’s a must-have,” she says. “It’s a favorite among diners who prefer a classic, no-frills breakfast. Its generous mix of tender corned beef and crispy potatoes delivers the hearty, comforting flavors that keep guests coming back.”

Denny’s

Denny’s has long been a go-to for classic diner breakfasts, and its corned beef hash remains a favorite for its hearty, balanced preparation. Buchanan appreciates the mix of savory corned beef and crispy potatoes, especially when it’s served alongside eggs for a comforting, filling meal. “Denny’s keeps the balance between corned beef and potatoes fairly even,” she says. “The texture stays hearty without feeling overly greasy.”

The Original Pancake House

People love The Original Pancake House’s corned beef hash for its generous chunks of corned beef, its crispy, griddled texture, and its hearty, comforting flavor. Served with eggs and pancakes, it’s a filling breakfast that’s become a favorite among many regulars. “The Original Pancake House’s scratch-made corned beef hash has earned consistently high praise for its generous portions and high meat-to-potato ratio,” says Buchanan. “Seasoned simply with onion and black pepper, it’s finished with a splash of cream, creating a rich, moist texture that diners frequently highlight as one of the dish’s standout qualities.”

Hash House A Go Go

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Fans love Hash House A Go Go’s corned beef hash for its oversized portions, crispy seared exterior, and tender, flavorful corned beef. It’s a go-to for Buchanan. “The combination of hearty seasoning, perfectly cooked eggs, and the restaurant’s signature ‘twisted farm food’ style makes it one of the menu’s most popular breakfast dishes,” she says. ‘I also appreciate that the hash strikes a balance between rich, savory flavor and satisfying texture, making it a standout comfort-food breakfast.”