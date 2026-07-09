7 Restaurant Chains That Still Make Food From Scratch Every Day

Get the best value for your money at these popular dining spots that prioritize freshness.

Going out to eat is expensive, whether it’s at the drive thru or a fast-casual sit-down restaurant. When you factor in drinks, apps, tips, and taxes, these meals can really add up, which is why quality and overall satisfaction is so important. There is nothing worse than dropping a small fortune for food that does not reflect the price point, but several spots still pride themselves on serving food made from scratch every day: Here are seven restaurants where the food is consistently fresh and fantastic.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

As the name suggests, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is famous for making delicious food from scratch every day. “What does it mean to ‘Get a lot for not a lot’ at Cheddar’s? It means loving every bite of the handmade, fall-off-the-plate food coming out of our kitchen. It means gathering with family and friends in a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” the chain says.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory’s menu is humungous, which makes it even more impressive that so much is made from scratch. “With more than 250 items on our menu, it may be hard to believe that we make things fresh and from scratch in each restaurant – but it’s true!” the chain says. “Our prep kitchens are one of the busiest spots in our restaurants, and it’s where the magic begins every day.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse fans should not be surprised at the love and care the restaurant takes with every menu item. “We’re proud of the food we serve,” the chain says. “Texas Roadhouse was founded upon providing fresh, quality food for a value, which is why we make our food from scratch, even the bacon bits, croutons, and dressings.”

Cracker Barrel

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Several of Cracker Barrel’s signature dishes are made from scratch. “‘Homemade’ may not be an ingredient, but it’s something you can taste,” the restaurant says. “That’s why we hand-roll our biscuits and make our mashed potatoes and gravy from scratch all day long in each of our restaurants. It’s why we dip and bread our Crispy Homestyle Chicken by hand, and stay true to our heritage of authentic country-style cooking after all these years.”

In-N-Out

It should surprise no one that In-N-Out serves only the best quality food made with exceptional ingredients. “From the first bite of your burger to your last french fry, quality is the most important ingredient at In-N-Out Burger. We don’t freeze, pre-package or microwave our food. We make things the old-fashioned way,” the iconic burger chain says.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex

Chuy’s Tex-Mex makes delicious food from scratch every day. “Our fajita marinade is an old South Texas family recipe that has been used at some ‘infamous’ South Padre Island beach parties,” the restaurant says. “Our founders had a vision to bring FRESH to Tex-Mex, and the commitment to our food is still the core of everything we do today.”

Five Guys

Five Guys still takes great pride and care with every single item on the menu. “Real is the name of the game at Five Guys,” the chain promises. “The burgers are made to order, the fries are hand-cut, the toppings are prepared fresh each morning, and the shakes are the highest quality. Real – it’s who we are and what we do, since 1986.”