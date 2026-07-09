5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Grilled Pork Chop Dinners, According to Diners

These restaurant chains serve juicy, flavorful grilled pork chop dinners diners love.

I love pork chops. When I am craving meat but don’t feel like red meat, a grilled pork chop dinner is a nice, refreshing alternative. Not every restaurant serves pork chops worth ordering, as the meat can be tricky to prepare and cook. Where can you get a diner-approved version of the hearty meal? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best pork chop dinners, according to diners.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has the ultimate pork chop, which they serve the old-fashioned way alongside applesauce. The chain considers it one of its signature dishes: a massive, slow-smoked and caramelized chop served with whipped potatoes and its signature homemade applesauce. Diners maintain it is thick, tender, tasty, and simply delicious.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse pork chops never disappoint, well-seasoned, reliably juicy, generously portioned, and consistent. They are grilled rather than fried, which keeps the flavor focused on the meat itself. They are also juicy and well-seasoned without being overly salty. You can get them with applesauce. “Every time I go to Texas Road House I get their applesauce and it is absolutely fantastic,” a Redditor says.

LongHorn Steakhouse

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LongHorn Steakhouse’s fire-grilled thick pork chops, Cowboy Pork Chops, are worth ordering. You get two center-cut boneless pork chops seared to a golden brown, a big portion with full-sized flavor. “Pork chops are delicious,” a Facebooker writes. “Love their pork chops,” adds another.

Saltgrass Steak House

The Double-Bone Pork Chop at Saltgrass Steakhouse is another delicious option, perfectly “smothered” with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and garlic butter. Diners maintain that the portion size is large enough to bring home leftovers. “Our Prime Pork Chops are just what your taste buds need,” the chain said on Facebook. “It’s always so delicious, we love it,” one fan commented.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback’s Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops are another standout with a sweet-and-savory glaze, juicy texture, and bold steakhouse-style flavor. Diners maintain they are super thick and tender. “I really enjoyed Outback Steakhouse’s Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops and those were bone in and each order comes with 2,” a Facebooker says. “They were sweet, savory, smoky and juicy!”