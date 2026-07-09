5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Broiled Seafood Platters, According to Chefs

Chefs share the restaurant chains serving standout broiled seafood platters.

When you’re craving seafood, a broiled platter can be one of the best ways to enjoy it. Unlike fried options, broiling lets the natural sweetness and delicate texture of fish and shellfish take center stage, while adding just enough caramelization for extra flavor. “A great broiled seafood platter starts with fresh, high-quality seafood that’s cooked just long enough to enhance its natural flavor while maintaining a tender texture,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The best platters also offer a variety of seafood selections, creating a balance of flavors and textures that keeps every bite interesting.” To find the best spots for broiled seafood platters, Chef Dennis shares his top picks for chain restaurants.

Phillips Seafood – Broiled Seafood Trio

With decades of seafood expertise behind its name, Phillips Seafood keeps things simple by letting quality ingredients do the talking. Its Broiled Seafood Trio offers a balanced sampling of favorites, all cooked with a light hand to preserve their natural flavor and tender texture for $45.00. “Phillips Seafood’s Broiled Seafood Trio showcases a variety of fresh seafood prepared with a light touch, allowing the natural flavors to shine,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination of expertly broiled seafood and Phillips’ long-standing reputation for quality makes this platter a standout choice.”

Joe’s Crab Shack – Broiled Seafood Platter

If variety is your top priority, Joe’s Crab Shack delivers with a platter that satisfies multiple seafood cravings at once. The Broiled Seafood Platter features an assortment of broiled seafood, offering a lighter alternative to fried fare without sacrificing flavor, for $37.99. According to Chef Dennis, “Joe’s Crab Shack’s Broiled Seafood Platter offers a generous assortment of seafood favorites, making it perfect for diners who want a little bit of everything.” He says, “The broiled preparation highlights the seafood’s natural sweetness while providing a lighter alternative to fried seafood platters.”

McCormick & Schmick’s – Broiled Seafood Platter

Known for its seafood-focused menu, McCormick & Schmick’s emphasizes premium ingredients and careful preparation. Its Broiled Seafood Platter, priced at $39.80, showcases expertly cooked seafood that’s broiled just enough to lock in moisture while highlighting each item’s delicate flavor. “McCormick & Schmick’s Broiled Seafood Platter focuses on premium seafood and careful preparation, delivering a fresh and flavorful dining experience,” says Chef Dennis. “Each seafood selection is expertly broiled to maintain its moisture, texture, and delicate flavor.”

Blue Bay Seafood – Create Your Own Combination of Broiled Bites

Customization is part of the appeal at Blue Bay Seafood, where diners can build a broiled platter tailored to their tastes. The Create Your Own Combination of Broiled Bites offers flexibility while maintaining a focus on freshly prepared seafood and straightforward cooking.”Blue Bay Seafood’s Create Your Own Combination of Broiled Bites allows diners to customize their platter with their favorite seafood selections,” per Chef Dennis. “The flexibility and focus on freshly prepared broiled seafood make it a popular choice for seafood lovers.”

Landry’s Seafood House – Signature Fish Pontchartrain

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For diners looking for a broiled seafood dish with a regional twist, Landry’s Seafood House offers a Gulf Coast-inspired favorite. Its Signature Fish Pontchartrain pairs broiled fish with shrimp and a rich, savory Pontchartrain sauce for a combination that’s both comforting and full of Louisiana flavor. “Landry’s Signature Fish Pontchartrain pairs perfectly broiled fish with shrimp and a rich Louisiana-inspired Pontchartrain sauce,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination of fresh seafood and bold Gulf Coast flavors makes this signature entrée a memorable choice.”