5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Curly Fries, According to Diners

From national favorites to regional gems, here are the best places to order curly fries.

Curly fries are hard to come by these days for whatever reason, despite being arguably the best fry shape out there. There are still a handful of restaurants that offer curly fries, from national chains to regional. Even international options! According to diners, these are five of the best chain restaurants to grab your next order of curly fries.

Arby’s

It should come as no surprise that first on the list is the OG of curly fry distribution, Arby’s. “Arby’s is a solid fast food restaurant. The best thing on the menu is definitely the curly fries. They are crispy and seasoned to perfection. They are fresh and flavorful,” a reviewer on Yelp said. “The sandwiches at Arby’s are decent, they aren’t great, but [they’re] worth it for the price. The roast beef sandwich is the best sandwich at Arby’s. The roast beef is tender and the bun has [a] good flavor. The service is fast and the price is cheap. Overall, Arby’s is cheap and has great curly fries.”

Anderson’s Frozen Custard

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This Western New York regional chain might be a little niche for the list, but it would be wrong not to mention Anderson’s Frozen Custard. Their Cajun curly fries with cheese sauce are so good, sometimes my friends and I will choose to split an order or two as we catch up instead of going out for drinks. Next time you find yourself in New York or tailgating for a Bills game, make a stop here and don’t forget the soft serve to end the meal.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s Crispy Curls are a favorite among diners. “Hardee’s is one of my top burger joints for fast food,” a reviewer on Yelp said. “Don’t you forget to ask for curly fries instead of the ol’ fashioned straight fries- you’ll be glad you made the switch.” Another followed, saying “the onion rings and curly fries were really good.”

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box seasoned curly fries are a favorite among burger chain fans. “The burgers are super delicious but the highlight are the curly fries tbh! I like them best with buttermilk. I came here quite often and even at night. They’re way faster in the drive through but I don’t mind waiting for my yummy burgers,” a reviewer on Yelp said.

McDonald’s

Kind of an odd one, but still fun to mention, fans of McDonald’s tend to seek the chain out while traveling internationally to scope out the niche menu items each country has. In certain countries, you can find the sought after McDonald’s Twister Fries, a play on the McDonald’s fries in curly form. Trending on social media when they drop, diners are big fans of them!