5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Hot Crab Dip

Start your meal off right with this warm, creamy, and cheesy seafood appetizer.

Hot crab dip is a cheesy creamy appetizer perfect for sharing, common not just at seafood spots but nationwide chains. Made with fresh cooked crab, cheese, and vegetables, this dip is usually served with crackers for an indulgent, addictive seafood treat. If you want a starter that’s packed with flavor that diners rave about, crab dip is one of the best you can get: Here are five chains offering the best versions of this crabby classic.

The Cheesecake Factory

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The Warm Crab Dip at The Cheesecake Factory is a delicious blend of crab, artichokes, and creamy cheese served warm with fresh baked crostini. “The Bbq chicken salad, jambalaya pasta, New Orleans Cajun shrimp, southern fried chicken and warm crab dip were all winners,” one fan said.

Pinchers

Pinchers has a Hot Crab and Cheese Dip perfect for diners who love a little heat, served with an endless bowl of tortilla chips. “We started off the appetizer menu with Crab Rangoon and the Crab Cheese Dip… The Crab Cheese Dip was a huge hit. Our family couldn’t get enough of it,” one diner said.

Phillips Seafood

The Chesapeake Crab Dip at Phillips Seafood is a creamy, delicious appetizer made with cheddar, parmesan and seafood seasoning, served with french bread. “I’ve got the happiest tummy after raw oysters, crab dip and a cold beer. Can’t wait to come back and do it all over again,” one fan said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has plenty of delicious appetizers on the menu, and the Crab & Shrimp Dip is no exception: This dip contains crab meat, shrimp, cream cheese and Parmesan, served with tortilla chips. The Crab Cake Appetizer is another excellent option made with lump crab meat and tomato with lemon butter.

Red Lobster

The Crab Queso at Red Lobster is a cheesy crab dip made with pico de gallo and served with crispy tortilla chips. Want something more hearty? The Lobster Dip is made with Maine and langostino lobster, spinach, and artichoke, in a three-cheese blend with tortilla chips and pico de gallo.