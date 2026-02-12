5 Best Chain Restaurant Meals Under 500 Calories

These chain restaurant meals stay under 500 calories without skimping on flavor.

Getting a nice light meal for under 500 calories isn’t as tricky as you might think. Plenty of good restaurants recognize the need customers have for lower-calorie options, with clean ingredients that still emphasise excellent flavor. These dishes don’t have to be boring—in fact, they are surprisingly delicious considering the calorie count. Just keep in mind any sauces or condiments can be shockingly high-calorie, so choose your sides wisely. Here are five of the best chain restaurant meals under 500 calories.

Olive Garden Lasagna Classico

Olive Garden has a delicious Lasagna Classico on its Lighter Menu, containing just 500 calories. This dish contains layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, and homemade meat sauce made with pan-seared beef and Italian sausage. Lots of flavor for a reasonable amount of calories, this meal is an excellent option for anyone who wants a smaller option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel Homestyle Grilled Chicken Salad

The Homestyle Grilled Chicken Salad at Cracker Barrel is just 440 calories, a perfect protein-packed light lunch that won’t leave you feeling uncomfortably full. This salad contains smokehouse grilled chicken over fresh greens garnished with hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and Colby cheese, and served with crackers. Keep in mind any dressings, even something innocent-sounding like the Balsamic Herb Vinaigrette (260 calories!) will make a significant difference to the overall calorie count.

Noodles & Company Basil Pesto Cavatappi

The small-sized Basil Pesto Cavatappi at Noodles & Company is 420 calories and a great choice for those who want to indulge in some delicious pasta without overdoing it. This dish contains cavatappi noodles in creamy basil pesto sauce, grape tomatoes and mushrooms, topped with parmesan and fresh herbs. The small Japanese Pan Noodles is also an excellent choice at just 320 calories: Caramelized udon noodles in a sweet soy sauce, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, black sesame seeds, and cilantro.

LongHorn Steakhouse Flo’s Filet

Flo’s Filet at LongHorn Steakhouse is 330 calories for a 6 oz steak, coated with a signature Grill Seasoning and seared to lock in the classic buttery flavor. The calorie count can easily stay low if you opt for sides like the broccoli and a green salad without dressing. The dressing is always how they get you!

Bonefish Grill Salmon

The Salmon Plate at Bonefish Grill starts at 460 calories. This fish is lightly seasoned, wood-grilled and served with a choice of two signature sides. The Chilean Sea Bass is another great option starting at 220 calories, as is the 8oz Chicken Breast which starts at 390 calories. All of these menu options are wood-grilled, and bear in mind your choice of side could push the calorie count up.