Cutting added sugar can change cravings, energy, and blood sugar over time.

If you consume a decent amount of sugar, going on a sugar detox can seem like a good idea. After all, most health experts liken sugar to a drug that doesn’t really offer any health benefits. However, according to Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, your body doesn’t actually need a “sugar detox.” In fact, it’s already equipped with a “highly effective detox system,” aka, your liver and kidneys. “What does happen is your body adjusts to lower added sugar intake, and that can feel dramatic, especially at first,” she says. Here is what happens to your body when you stop eating sugar.

Within the First Hour

Within the first hour without sugar, you might notice a sharp change, which many refer to as a sugar crash. “Blood sugar spikes less (especially if you’re used to sugary foods),” says Collingwood. Also, insulin response is lower and more stable. “You may feel fewer energy ‘crashes’ later,” says Collingwood.

After the First Day

After just one day without sugar, you will notice more changes in your body. “Blood sugar levels become more stable throughout the day,” says Collingwood. However, you might experience some side effects, including headaches, irritability, and strong cravings. “This is less about ‘withdrawal’ and more about your brain adjusting to less dopamine stimulation from sugar,” she says.

After One Week

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After one week, your body will start to stabilize. “Cravings often start to decrease,” and “taste buds begin to reset,” says Collingwood. “Foods may taste sweeter naturally,” she says. Also, energy levels may feel more consistent, and you might experience some digestive improvement. “Some people notice improved digestion or less bloating,” she says.

After One Month

After a month without sugar, you can experience some amazing benefits, including better blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity, reduced risk factors for metabolic issues, “if added sugar intake was high before,” possible weight changes, “especially if sugar was a major calorie source,” and even a more stable mood and fewer energy dips.

How Long Does It Take to “Detox” From Sugar?

How long does it really take for your body to fully “detox” from sugar? Collingwood explains that adaptation typically takes three to seven days for cravings to ease, and two to four weeks for more noticeable metabolic and taste changes.

Here Is What She Recommends

What does Collingwood recommend? “Instead of cutting all sugar abruptly, a sustainable approach works better,” she says. First, focus on eliminating added sugar, not natural sugar. “Keep fruit, dairy, etc,” she says. Next, reduce soda, candy, baked goods, and sweetened drinks. How you eat your food also matters. “Pair carbs with protein and fat. This helps stabilize blood sugar and reduce cravings.” Next, eat regularly, because “skipping meals can worsen sugar cravings,” and don’t forget to hydrate. “Dehydration can feel like sugar cravings,” she says. Overall, don’t aim for perfection. “An ‘all-or-nothing’ approach often backfires,” she says. “Cutting back on added sugar can improve energy, mood, and metabolic health, but your body isn’t ‘toxic’ from sugar. It’s about retraining your palate and stabilizing blood sugar, not cleansing your system.”